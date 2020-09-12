Providers emphasize safe preventative care

Lady Lake, FL (32159)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low near 75F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low near 75F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.