Prosecutors: No legal reason to drop Miller, Search perjury case

The perjury cases against suspended Sumter County commissioners Oren Miller and Gary Search should proceed to trial for a jury to decide, prosecutors said in written arguments filed Wednesday that challenge defense motions attempting to toss the felony charges.
The two are accused of lying to prosecutors over whether they communicated with each other using personal cellphones. Both men denied under oath they were calling each other until they were confronted with phone records that indicated otherwise, court transcripts show.
After their Dec. 15 arrests, investigators said there were 47 calls between them, but now prosecutors say the tally is 71 phone calls, documents filed Wednesday with the Circuit Court in Ocala reveal.
Attorneys for both Miller and Search had previously filed motions to dismiss the charges that carry a penalty of up to five years in prison, if convicted. Miller’s attorney, Dock Blanchard, argued it couldn’t be proven who used Miller’s personal cell phone to call Search’s number and that if Miller lied about under oath on Oct. 6, it wasn’t material to the case. Search’s attorney, Richard Hornsby, also argued the lies were immaterial and said his client later recanted, voiding any perjury.
Assistant State Attorney Chris Small’s written response says the motions to dismiss are merely based on defense counsel’s opinion, lacking legal reasons for dismal. Small further argued that Search never admitted or acknowledged that he was lying initially, so therefore he never recanted.
“There are disputed material facts in this case that can only be properly determined by a jury,” Small wrote.
Transcripts show Search did later explain what he and Miller were discussing in phone calls, such as who would pick up apple fritters from a bakery for county staff.
Search also testified on Aug. 17 that Miller once called him up to ask if and when Search might be bringing up a previously defeated animal tethering ordinance for the commission to discuss again.
“I said ‘I’m still working on it. But based on everything else that’s happening right now and everything else that’s going down it’s not appropriate for me to be bringing these issues up right now,’” Search said.
Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti is expected to hear oral arguments March 25 on both motions to dismiss. Jury selection for a trial is currently set for April 25.
On Monday, Small also amended the perjury charging document in the Search document to include a pinpointed section of the transcript in which Search is asked if he and Miller ever contact each other back and forth.
“No,” Search answered, according to transcripts.
Personal cell phone records for both men are part of the prosecution’s evidence.
Their statements were made in a criminal investigation into possible violations of the Government in the Sunshine law.
That law prohibits commissioners from discussing county business in back channels outside of public forums.
It is also illegal to use a person as a private go-between, a role Miller’s wife is alleged to have played. Small’s legal filing Wednesday brings that point up as a reason to show how material communication between commissioners is.
Documents filed Wednesday says 71 phone calls, including 25 that lasted more than five minutes and 21 of those that lasted for more than 10 minutes. Elected officials, including Miller and Search, are advised that they cannot discuss anything that is or may be county business because its a violation of Florida law, and to avoid the appearance of such.
State Attorney Bill Gladson launched an investigation after two citizens and an attorney all filed complaints about possible Sunshine Law violations, based on what happened at the Feb. 16 Sumter County commission meeting.
At that meeting, Miller said he wanted to form an “animal advocacy group,” a cause long championed by his wife, Angie Fox. He suggested the group be comprised of his wife, at least two of her friends and the assistant county administrator. Miller then asked Search to mediate their work, which Search indicated he was willing to do.
County Administrator Bradley Arnold responded that “there is a conflict associated with Sunshine Law issues that we’ve already run into. The problem that we had was, I had a meeting with Commissioner Search, and he relayed his conversation with Angie Fox that was advocating for this very solution (as the one proposed by Miller) to be presented to the board.”
Arnold said he also had an email from Miller directing him to “’Go and do this, and use Commissioner Search’ for that specific purpose. That indicates clearly that Angie Fox is a conduit of communication between two commissioners, which is a violation of the open meetings law. Unfortunately, I became a witness to that violation.”
Gladson notified County Attorney Jennifer Rey in a letter dated June 18 that he was conducting an investigation and Rey in turn notified commissioners at their June 22 meeting.
“Within 30 days of the State Attorney’s investigation being raised at the regular (Board of County Commissioners) meeting on June 22, 2021, all phone calls between Mr. Miller and Mr. Search ceased,” Small wrote in Wednesday’s filing.
Full transcripts of the men’s questioning, as well as their arrest reports and motions to dismiss and the State Attorney’s responses, can be found at www.thevillagesdailysun/perjury_docs.
Managing Editor Curt Hills can be reached at (352) 753-1119, ext. 5287 or curt.hills@thevillagesmedia.com.
