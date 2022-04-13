Proposal to restrict voter rights pulled from the fall ballot

A proposal to limit voting rights in Sumter County will not appear on this fall’s ballot unless voters want it there, Sumter County commissioners decided Tuesday.
The board voted 4-0 to remove the measure from the ballot that would eliminate the right of county residents to vote for all five commissioners.
The move undoes an action by commissioners Oren Miller, Craig Estep and Gary Search, who used the power of their office to send “Reverse One Sumter” to the ballot after a petition drive led by Miller failed to earn enough signatures.
Miller has pledged to renew the petition effort for the measure, formally known as the “Alternate Procedure for Election of County Commissioners,” while he and Search remain suspended awaiting trial on felony perjury charges.
The current One Sumter system that allows voters to elect all five commissioners instead of only the one from their district already has been affirmed in 2004 and again in 2008.
In both of those cases, it came to a vote through petition drive and not by commissioner orders.
Miller, who was elected to represent a district in The Villages, chairs the committee to reverse One Sumter, claiming it gives Villagers too much sway on the commission’s makeup.
However, Steve Munz, who chaired the committee for One Sumter, said “I don’t think it’s fair to say the only people who can vote on a commissioner is his friends who live in his cul-de-sac. Every commissioner should be accountable to every citizen in this county.”
The Republican Party’s official position is to vote “no” on the measure.
Like Munz, Republican leaders maintain that at-large voting holds all commissioners accountable to all county residents. They have denounced the move to reverse it as a scheme by Democrats to get traction in GOP-dominated territory.
“We strongly support the right of all voters –regardless of party affiliation – to elect all five of our county commissioners,” the GOP statement reads. “Reversing One Sumter once again threatens to divide our county and restrict our voting rights to only one commissioner rather than all five. Why should these politicians, now that they are elected, escape accountability from 4/5ths of the voters? And why would we, as voters and taxpayers, want to give up our ability to hold them accountable?”
Only 28% of Florida counties — including the heavily Democratic Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach in South Florida — use the system championed by Miller, a failed Democratic candidate for the Florida House, who switched parties to win the commission seat here.
The Sumter County Democratic Party’s position is to vote “yes” to overturn the current election system.
“One Sumter “was sold as a tool to unite the county. Instead, it divided the county,” its statement reads. “The population of The Villages retirement community became the majority of the voters in the county, leaving the county natives and other retirement communities in the minority.”
Like Miller, Robert Berg, chairman of the Sumter County Democratic Executive Committee, said the issue belongs on the 2022 ballot even though the petition support has not materialized.
“All fair minded individuals should support the reversal of One Sumter,” he said. “In a democratic republic, voters should elect their representative. The voters in Croom-A-Coochee know best what their needs are and are perfectly capable of electing their own representative. To me, this is a waste of time. The commissioners last year voted to put it on the ballot. So why is this even being discussed again now? Just leave it on the ballot and let the voters decide.”
Voters here are already starting to see the campaign blitz launched elsewhere.
At the last commission meeting, Miller read a statement from the local League of Women Voters, which has supported his position while assailing Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Republican Legislature.
In Sarasota County 100 miles away, voters in March received mailers with a portrait of former President Donald Trump and the message “Stop the Steal. Republican Voter Alert. On March 8, Vote No on county-wide voting.”
In fact, the official voter guide released by the Republican Party of Sarasota County supported countywide voting.
“In Sarasota, Democrats were so desperate for a win, they stooped to sending out these deceptive mailers that were so dirty they probably should have been considered fraud,” said Christian Ziegler, a Sarasota commissioner and vice chairman of the Republican Party of Florida. “I wouldn’t be surprised if they use similar tactics in Sumter.”
Single-district voting has become a leading cause for Democrats in areas with heavy Republican majorities, such as Sumter, Ziegler said.
“The efforts to move to single-district voting is a tactic of the minority party, the Democrats, to try to pick off one or two seats in local governments in an attempt to overcome huge Republican voter advantages,” he said.
The “Sarasota Alliance for Fair Elections” that distributed the controversial mailers did not respond to the Daily Sun.
Longtime resident Terry Yoder, president of the T&D family of companies, addressed commissioners on Tuesday, calling Miller’s effort “the biggest Democrat side swipe.”
“They want to create little groups, that’s how you divide a county,” he said. “There are great citizens inside The Villages and outside The Villages. You took an oath as commissioners that you will serve every citizen in the community, not just your neighbors who can control you.”
He held up a plaque of his father’s military honors, including two Purple Hearts.
“He fought for our freedom, he fought for our rights; don’t take our votes away from us,” he said. “Every one of you is responsible to every citizen in this county. And every citizen in this county should have the right to vote for you.”
Samantha Scott, an officer of the Sumter County Republican Party also addressed the commission.
“I urge you to take the referendum to reverse One Sumter off the ballot,” she said, “This measure was placed on the ballot through a subversion of democracy by an activist commissioner. We can talk about how reversing One Sumter restricts voting rights, because it does. We can talk about how voting by single-member districts increases taxes, because it does. Let’s call it what it is: A tool of the local Democratic party to try to gain a foothold in Sumter County.”
Miller was also present and asked, “Why are we afraid to let democracy work and let people vote? What are we afraid of? And why are your bosses pushing so hard to stop us?”
Munz and fellow decades-long resident Dick Hoffman recounted all the legal steps they took to place One Sumter on the ballot nearly 20 years ago.
“I do respect Mr. Miller’s petitions, but I feel they should be turned in and vetted the same way Mr. Hoffman and myself had to get our petitions signed and vetted,” Munz said. “Just follow the process.”
The Sumter County Supervisor of Elections office confirms that 10,144 qualified petitions are required to get the issue on the ballot.
That number represents 10% of the registered voters in the county in August 2019, when Miller registered his Reverse One Sumter political action committee.
Last week Miller told commissioners he had 9,998 petitions and that “all of them have been vetted.”
The statement contradicted his own claim at a Dec. 15, 2020 commission workshop that he already had “11,000 petitions in my closet right now that are signed, vetted and ready.”
In fact, none of his alleged signatures have been submitted to the commission for verification by the supervisor of election.
“Turn in the petitions. Turn in the petitions and it’s not a problem,” said Commissioner Doug Gilpin, who along with commissioners Garry Breeden and Roberta Ulrich have never supported the ballot measure.
For his part, Estep, who ran a joint campaign with Miller, reversed himself saying he only voted to place the measure on the ballot because the pandemic hampered the petition effort - even though Miller claimed at the time that he already had all the signatures required.
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
