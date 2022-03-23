Proposal to restrict voter rights might not move forward after all

Sumter County commissioners will revisit a controversial proposal to limit citizens' voting rights, the board agreed Tuesday.
At her first meeting since being appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, Commissioner Roberta Ulrich questioned the ballot measure that would eliminate the right of county residents to vote for all five commissioners.
The Republican Party's official position is to vote "no” on the "Alternate Procedure for Election of County Commissioners," — also known as "Reverse One Sumter.”
Voters have already affirmed in 2004 and again in 2008 that they want the One Sumter system that allows them to elect all five commissioners instead of only the one commissioner from their district.
But suspended commissioner Oren Miller, a failed Democratic candidate for the Florida House, led the efforts to reverse One Sumter after switching parties and taking office last year.
Miller, who represents a district in The Villages, claims the One Sumter system gives Villagers too much sway on the commission's makeup.
Republican leaders counter that at-large voting holds all commissioners accountable to all county residents, and have denounced the move as a gambit by Democrats to get a foothold in GOP dominated territory.
The measure was placed on the November ballot after Miller was joined by fellow commissioner Gary Search - who is also suspended along with Miller facing felony perjury charges - and Chairman Craig Estep.
However, after Republican leadership publicly opposed the measure, Search and Estep said they actually do not support its passage.
Commissioners Doug Gilpin and Garry Breeden had opposed the ballot measure from the start, which leaves Miller as the only commissioner who favors it.
The issue will now be revisited at an April 5 workshop.
Just prior to Tuesday's meeting, Ulrich and fellow DeSantis appointee Diane Spencer took the oath of office.
Gilpin welcomed them.
"Gov. DeSantis has made some very wise, well-thought out decisions throughout his term and this is another one here in Sumter County,” he said. "It's good to have as appointees good, honest, trustworthy and well-qualified people. The vast majority of our citizens are very happy with good conservative government.”
Neither Estep nor Breeden had any comment.
Also Tuesday, the commission:
• Unanimously approved a transitional contract extension with American Medical Response in case the county is not ready to assume full ambulance operations when its contract with AMR ends on Sept. 30. This is similar in language to what was already approved for the Village Center CDD.
Unanimously approved moving forward with job postings to hire paramedics and EMTs and the budget adjustment to add those salaries. The deal with AMR will allow the county to place new hires on AMR ambulances until the county takes control.
• Unanimously approved contracts with Digitech Computer to provide medical billing services and with United Collection Service, a medical debt collector for the ambulance billing.
• Unanimously approved an amendment to the contract with UF Health, which currently supplies the county medical director, to allow The Villages Public Safety Department to hire its own medical director.
• Unanimously approved a land-use amendment and rezoning for about 3.3 acres south of State Road 44 east of Interstate 75 to be incorporated into a larger mixed-use Sumter Springs development.
Unanimously approved submitting a land-use amendment to the state for review for about 109 acres north of SR 44 about half a mile west of I-75 for a special use permit for a freight/trucking terminal. The issue will come back before the board after review from the state Department of Economic Opportunity.
• Heard from about 25 residents from the area of Tillman's Hammock in northwest Sumter County asking for improved broadband service. County Administrator Bradley Arnold responded that the county is already exploring a solution with Charter Communications using federal funds received from the COVID American Rescue Plan Act
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.