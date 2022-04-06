Sumter County commissioners are set to vote next week on whether this fall’s ballot should include a controversial proposal to limit voting rights.
Tuesday’s workshop on the measure that would eliminate the right of county residents to vote for all five commissioners was called for by Commissioner Roberta Ulrich.
Ulrich, who was appointed to the board last month by Gov. Ron DeSantis, echoed the Republican Party’s position to vote “no” on the “Alternate Procedure for Election of County Commissioners” — also known as “Reverse One Sumter.”
Voters already have affirmed in 2004 and again in 2008 that they want the One Sumter system that allows them to elect all five commissioners instead of only the one commissioner from their district.
But suspended commissioner Oren Miller, a failed Democratic candidate for the Florida House, led the efforts to reverse One Sumter after switching parties and taking office last year.
Miller, who represents a district in The Villages, claims the One Sumter system gives Villagers too much sway on the commission’s makeup.
Republican leaders counter that at-large voting holds all commissioners accountable to all county residents, and have denounced the move as a gambit by Democrats to get a foothold in GOP dominated territory.
The measure was placed on the ballot after Miller was joined by fellow commissioner Gary Search - who is also suspended along with Miller awaiting trial on felony perjury charges - and Chairman Craig Estep.
Miller, who on Monday filed to re-run for the seat from which DeSantis has suspended him, declined to answer questions from the Daily Sun.
However, he addressed the board Tuesday, pledging to move Reverse One Sumter to the ballot through a petition drive.
“I am here to talk to with you as the chairman of Reverse One Sumter,” he said, holding a plastic storage bin and pointing to three others. “This is in case you want to see what 9,998 petitions look like, that’s what we’ve got right now. All of them have been vetted. Now, some of them are two or three years old, so some of these people may have passed, some may have moved away. The magic number we need is 10,153.”
In fact, those alleged signatures have never been verified by the supervisor of election.
Miller’s statement Tuesday also contradicted his own claim at a Dec. 15, 2020 commission workshop that he already had “11,000 petitions in my closet right now that are signed, vetted and ready.”
Steve Munz, who chaired of the committee for One Sumter, countered with the perspective of a multi-generation Sumter County resident.
“Growing up and graduating from school here in Sumter County, I watched what happened to people who lived up in the north end of the county,” he told the board. “This was long before The Villages ever came here and long before some of you lived here. Everything used to be equal. But then three commissioners in the south end of the county teamed up and we didn’t get anything in the north end.”
When the One Sumter system was proposed, he said, he was happy to get behind it.
“Those commissioners in the south end made decisions that affect my life every single day, but we couldn’t vote for them,” he recalled. “I don’t think it’s fair, now that The Villages has grown as big as it is today, to say there’s a commissioner who lives in the The Villages and the only people who can vote on him is his friends who live in his cul-de-sac. That’s not what we need. We need accountability for all commissioners. As a voter, I feel like every commissioner should be accountable to every citizen in this county.”
Miller was the lone voice in favor of the initiative at Tuesday’s workshop.
Estep did not attend, but the three commissioners present opposed how Miller, Search and Estep used their political power to place Reverse One Sumter on the ballot.
“There are rules for reason, and those rules should be followed,” said Commissioner Doug Gilpin. “We’ve had on a few occasions people grandstand up here with a box saying they have all these petitions. Well, turn them in! If there are enough petitions, I have no problem with it being on the ballot. When One Sumter was enacted, Mr. Munz was very active and we gathered a lot of petitions. It was hard work, but we did it the right way according to the law. That’s the way it should be done. I’m not in favor of just placing it on the ballot because three commissioners say so.”
Ulrich concurred.
“I raised my concern for the same reasons Commissioner Gilpin mentioned,” she said. The last two times Reverse One Sumter was on the ballot, that was done by citizen initiatives, not by commissioners. I think it is unprecedented that three commissioners voted to put it on the ballot.”
Breeden’s comments were the harshest.
“It is a fact that the people who are best served by single-member districts are political candidates who run for office,” he said. “Now they only need to run in a district one-fifth of the county instead of the entire county. That’s a benefit to the candidates, not the citizens.”
Breeden recalled that decades of single-member districts meant commissioners could get pet projects for their district at the expense of the rest of the county.
“Mr. Munz talked about the deals that were made and believe me, I witnessed those,” he said. “Those were the days before (open meeting) Sunshine Laws, and we probably got most of the right-of-way in the county with a bottle of whiskey or a piece of fence. If a commissioner wanted something done in his district, he cut a deal with two more districts. It’s a pretty dysfunctional process. That’s not the way I want the county to work, and I don’t think that’s how the citizens want it to work.”
The commission will next meet April 12 at 7 p.m. at Everglades Recreation Complex, 5497 Marsh Bend Trail in The Villages.
