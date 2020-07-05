Pro sports make cautious comeback

Lady Lake, FL (32159)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. High 84F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.