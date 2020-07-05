Pro sports make cautious comeback

Super Bowl MVPs have spoken the line. World Series winners. Olympic medalists. Even an American Idol. “I’m going to Disney World!” Now it’s LeBron James’ turn. And James Harden. And Giannis Antetokounmpo. And Kawhi Leonard. And Zion Williamson. An entire NBA. (Well, about three-fourths of it.) Basketball’s not your thing? Some of Major League Soccer’s brightest lights already have begun to trickle into the “bubble” being created at Disney’s Wide World of Sports complex. In the relaunch of U.S. professional sports from the COVID-19 shutdown, Central Florida might be labeled the epicenter. You can’t buy a ticket, but you can binge-watch on TV to your fandom’s desire. From anywhere and everywhere. And folks will be paying attention. “People miss live sports,” said Rick Horrow, visiting professor at Harvard Law School and one of the pioneers in the field of sports business. “The constant mention and awareness of Florida and Disney will bring substantial benefits that are priceless.”
MLS will camp out at Disney for five weeks, long enough to conduct all 54 games of the “MLS Is Back” tournament that begins Wednesday night with the inaugural clash between Orlando City and expansion Inter Miami. (Sunshine Clásico, anyone?)
While the 26 MLS clubs commence their dribbling, 22 NBA squads check in this week for the final phase of workouts before resuming their seasons July 30. Teams are guaranteed eight games to finalize playoff seeding before trimming to the standard 16-team playoff format.
Teams remain on campus until they’re eliminated – up to 3 ½ months until the next NBA champion is crowned in mid-October.
“We feel we have to find a way to move forward, and this is our way,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a Time 100 interview last week.
Personnel from both leagues will be sequestered at Disney resorts, separated from the general public. Strict health and safety guidelines include frequent COVID-19 testing.
Both leagues also continue to monitor the recent rise in Florida numbers, as increased testing has added some 60,000 cases in the past week.
“It’s never full steam ahead, no matter what,” Silver said. “One thing we’re learning about this virus is that much is unpredictable.”
As it stands now, it’s a minimum of 148 games beamed into living rooms from the Disney complex. In reality, probably closer to 170 games – meaningful, season-critical contests, including the NBA Finals. What’s that kind of exposure worth?
Jason Siegel, president and chief executive of the Greater Orlando Sports Commission, has a bold answer. “It exceeds the media value associated with the Summer Olympics,” he stated.
Yowza.
“Now with no fans, obviously it doesn’t exceed the economic impact of hosting an Olympics,” he continued. “But when you look at the media exposure … it’s off the charts.”
Translated: You can’t buy that kind of tourism advertising.
Nor will the attention shine exclusively on Disney. The WNBA, drawing from the same playbook, is headed to Bradenton to play its entire season at IMG Academy. NASCAR’s regular-season finale is still on for Daytona in August, with current plans allowing as many as 5,000 fans to attend.
Even The Villages has a slice of the action, with the entire PBA50 schedule to be contested in early August at Spanish Springs Lanes. The Florida Blue Medicare National Championship caps the series on Aug. 15.
“When live sports begins in earnest,” Horrow said, “most humans will stop watching the fifth rerun of ‘The Beverly Hillbillies’ and start watching basketball, soccer, golf, the WNBA. And Florida will benefit.”
The Welcome Mat
Florida was swift to lay out the welcome mat for professional sports as the state began to reopen. In May, Gov. Ron DeSantis essentially issued an open invitation to any sports entity that needed a temporary home.
“If you have a team in an area where they just won’t let them operate,” he said, “we’ll find a place for you here in the state of Florida.”
Such aggressive courting quickly brought three Ultimate Fighting Championship cards to Jacksonville, along with two made-for-TV golf events – one with Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, the other spotlighting Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson. A NASCAR weekend in South Florida lost in April was given a new date.
None of those, though, could compare to the partnerships struck between Disney and the NBA and MLS.
Every team in one place, one controlled environment. Space for everyone to practice. All games count.
“Nothing compares to this in my lifetime,” said Siegel, whose sports background dates back to 1987 and includes stints with the NHL’s New Jersey Devils and Dallas Stars.
Orlando last hosted the NBA’s All-Star Weekend in 2012, but that involved only a few dozen players. Now with a handful of injury exceptions – or teams already out of playoff contention – every big name in the league will be in one place.
“Think of the international superstars that are going to be participating, and the sheer number of (media) impressions generated by those individual star athletes,” Siegel said.
In truth, there may not be another complex anywhere that could pull it off – for one major league, much less two.
The Wide World of Sports complex features 17 lighted athletic fields and three multisport arenas that can be configured into 20 basketball courts. There’s also a 2,500-square-foot broadcast center with eight editing bays.
It’s also no coincidence that Disney, via ESPN, is a major broadcast partner of both leagues.
“When we knew that Disney was interested and through a great partnership with ESPN, we were able to work hard on getting a situation together that worked best for our players and our clubs,” MLS commissioner Don Garber said when its tournament was first unveiled.
Disney, for its part, has remained mum about how the deal came together. Multiple requests by the Daily Sun for comment went unfulfilled.
“I’m absolutely convinced it will be safer on this campus than off this campus,” Silver said. “We’re going to be responsible (with testing) and watch what happens.”
Initial tests by NBA clubs showed 25 positive tests among 351 administered to players. Among those: Brooklyn teammates DeAndre Jordan and Spencer Dinwiddie, Denver’s Nicola Jokic and Sacramento’s Jabari Parker.
In MLS, at least a half-dozen FC Dallas players tested positive after arriving in Florida. MLS guidelines require isolation until receiving medical clearance. The NBA has similar rules in its 100-page handbook.
A handful of players also have opted out of the restart, including Trevor Ariza (Portland) and Wilson Chandler (Brooklyn).
MLS may go without two of its most marketable stars – Chicharito (LA Galaxy) and Carlos Vela (LAFC), both soon to welcome family additions.
Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa already has seen significant changes to create the bubble.
“Seemingly never-ending lengths of fencing have been added through – and we do mean through – the property,” read one post on a Disney website, accompanied by photos of blue-tarp fencing. The fence separates roughly one-third of the resort from the rest.
By midweek, stars like Harden (Houston) and Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City) will be on the other side of the fence. James and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates are ticketed for the Gran Destino; the Yacht Club is the third host hotel.
Last week, ESPN placed the bubble’s price tag at $150 million – about $1.5 million per day. Hey, Disney prices.
“Frankly, it’s not all that economical to play on this campus,” Silver said. “It’s enormously expensive. We won’t have fans; we’re not selling tickets. We almost see it as our duty to find a way to provide the sport of basketball to our fans and the broader community.”
MLS teams, meanwhile, will occupy Disney’s Swan and Dolphin resorts. One team per floor, single rooms for all players.
“Orlando’s definitely something new to us as players,” Galaxy goalkeeper David Bingham told reporters before heading east. “It’s going to be an interesting process. At the end of the day, we get to play games and that’s what we want to do.”
Team Sports Get Ready
In a sense, live sports already has cranked up in recent weeks. NASCAR is 10 races into its restart, including the Coca-Cola 600 and a Saturday/Sunday doubleheader last weekend at Pocono.
The PGA Tour, likewise, is now four tournaments into its emergence. And that doesn’t include those two exhibitions that drew boffo numbers both in TV ratings and money raised for COVID-19 relief.
If your pleasure is team sports, though, the wait has been longer. Squads need to reassemble, get back in shape, fine-tune their chemistry again.
European soccer led the way, with top leagues in Germany, Spain and England now in the homestretch. On these shores, the National Women’s Soccer League got the jump last week by launching its tournament/season in Utah.
Before that, though, there wasn’t much for a team sports aficionado to sample. Korean baseball, perhaps, or Australian Rules Football.
“If they’ll watch Korean baseball, they’ll watch anything,” Horrow said. “Now we have the potential for back-to-back, weekday, weekend, prime time championship events emanating from Florida. They’ll get ratings.”
The MLS tournament will play at least two games a night during the group phase. Some days will include a third “Breakfast with MLS” match – at 9 a.m., to beat the Florida heat and send to overseas TV partners.
The NBA schedule opens July 30 with a doubleheader that features a tasty crosstown – and intra-hotel – showdown between the Lakers and LA Clippers. After that, it’s five or six games a day, wall to wall, to complete the regular season.
“I’ve kind of been thinking about it like it’s going to be an AAU tournament,” Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz told reporters. “Sometimes you have tournaments in your hometown, but you still stay in a hotel. It’s going to be a challenge, but I think that’s what’s going to make it fun.”
If the ninth seed in either conference is within four games of No. 8, a two-game “play-in” will be held. The No. 9 must win both games to advance.
Meantime, Major League Baseball has scheduled its Opening Day for July 24. The NHL plans to jump straight into a 24-team playoff, but remains undecided on dates or hub cities.
“I think we’ll see in fairly short order,” Horrow said, “we’re not going to be talking about lack of fans in stadiums. We’ll just talk about the results.”
He pointed to last weekend’s PGA Tour stop in Connecticut, where Dustin Johnson held off Kevin Streelman’s challenge down the stretch.
“I saw Dustin Johnson hit that 350-yard drive (at No. 18) on Sunday,” Horrow said. “I didn’t care that nobody was on the course. It’s just so wonderful to have golf back.”
Filling the Emptiness
Not having fans also provide leagues with creative challenges and/or opportunities. Cardboard fans have begun popping up at soccer matches overseas – as real fans pay to have their own likeness attached to a seat.
Silver hinted at the possibility of putting TV cameras in new positions, or using an app to control crowd noise in the empty Disney arenas.
“We don’t want it to be a function of somebody turning a knob,” the commissioner said. “We’re looking for a way through the app to make it representative – people tapping on the app in some way for cheers, or maybe they want to jeer. Whatever’s appropriate in the moment.”
Said Horrow: “We have a whole bunch of professional and college teams, with significant mailing lists of people who are fans but can’t go to stadiums. They’re watching games and want the social experience.”
That type of involvement may be more important than first thought. A recent poll by Seton Hall University’s business school found that 61 percent of people who identified as sports fans would not return to arenas without a vaccine.
“I think at the end of the day,” Horrow said, “people will decide to go or not to go based on that factor – not whether the Dolphins are 5-2 or 2-5.”
Meantime, Siegel is looking further down the road. Orlando is one of 17 U.S. candidate cities seeking to host World Cup soccer matches in 2026 as host duties are shared between the United States, Mexico and Canada.
The area also is pursuing several NCAA championships between 2022 and 2026, including basketball and golf.
“The confidence that both leagues show in us – the MLS tournament and the NBA to complete its season and play for a championship – it speaks volumes,” Siegel said.
“It’s a terrific opportunity for us to share and showcase the best of Orlando.”
