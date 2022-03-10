Private sector gives U.S. more options in space

The U.S. and Russia’s longstanding collaboration on spaceflight innovations stood resilient for years, even in the face of conflict. In the years after the Space Shuttle program ended, NASA astronauts used Russian Soyuz spacecraft to fly to the International Space Station — perhaps the icon of the U.S.-Russia space partnership. And a few NASA probes in space, mostly made in America, include some Russian components; for example, its Mars rover Curiosity includes a Russian instrument for measuring hydrogen on Mars’ surface. But U.S. sanctions of Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine are threatening this partnership, one that prevailed through conflicts such as Russia’s 2014 invasion and annexation of Crimea and interference in U.S. elections. Private spaceflight companies already are working to become more self-reliant on American-made infrastructure, since well before the conflict began — perhaps most notably with the May 2020 return of crewed launches on American soil using SpaceX’s American rockets and vehicles. “There’s certainly more options with the private sector systems that are coming into play,” said Ron Doel, a professor at Florida State University who studies the history of science and technology. “Clearly, the U.S. had greater dependency on Russian vehicles more than a decade ago. (Today) it’s easier to find these alternatives within the U.S. with its own rocket fleet and private options.”
Space Station Still Running
On Tuesday, in response to a series of aggressive statements from the head of Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos, suggesting Russia could de-orbit the International Space Station, NASA staff stated they are continuing work with all their international partners — including Russia — for the space station’s “ongoing safe operations.” NASA doesn’t expect any changes to its orbital and ground station operations, NASA spokesman Joshua Finch said in an email. “Ongoing station operations continue as normal, including work to fly crew to the orbital outpost and to return them safely to Earth,” he said. Right now, seven people — four from NASA, one from the European Space Agency and two from Roscosmos — live and work on the space station. NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and the two Russian cosmonauts are scheduled to return to Earth on March 30 aboard a Soyuz spacecraft, Finch said.
Russian Partnership Threatened
Despite a half-century of U.S.-Russia collaboration that followed after the Space Race — which the U.S. won by landing the first humans on the moon in 1969 — space industry experts appear to be losing confidence in this alliance. Inflammatory social media comments from Roscosmos agency chief Dmitry Rogozin, who talked about Russia pulling out of the space station and threatening to de-orbit it, undermined this longtime partnership, Doel said. Rogozin also announced Russia would stop selling its RD-180 rocket engines to American companies and suggested Americans could fly “their broomsticks” to get into orbit. Tensions with Russia ended technical support for the engines, which puts companies with rockets that use them at a disadvantage, said Dale Ketcham, spokesman for Space Florida, a public-private aerospace and spaceport development partnership. “If we need to do something to fix them, we can get our way through them,” he said. “It adds risk to the program, but it’s manageable.”
A More American Final Frontier
Even before the Ukraine invasion, NASA and private industry gradually were reducing Russia’s imprint on its infrastructure. The March 1 launch of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s GOES-T weather satellite was among the last scheduled missions using United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket, powered by a Russian RD-180. ULA plans to retire Atlas V by 2025 and replace it with a new rocket, the Vulcan Centaur, that will use an American-made engine called the BE-4. Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, is developing the engine at its Van Horn, Texas, headquarters and intends on producing them at a manufacturing facility in Huntsville, Alabama. NASA, too, imagines a future with more American infrastructure. The agency intends to retire the International Space Station by 2030, and funding contracts exist for several “different configurations” from several spaceflight companies for future privately owned successors to the stations, Ketcham said.
More Florida Launches, Business Possible
Florida already serves as a leader in space, as 2020 and 2021 marked record years for launches and Brevard County is a hub for numerous space industry companies. Space Florida, Ketcham’s agency, announced last year it broke ground on a new utility corridor that will expand the capabilities of its Launch and Landing Facility. Gov. Ron DeSantis also announced Terran Orbital would invest more than $300 million in a new satellite manufacturing facility. Doel thinks the current emphasis on American space infrastructure could present new contract opportunities for the Space Coast, with potential for the region to play a greater role in the global market. “It depends on what is at the forefront and the most needed,” he said. Ketcham agrees that recent events could lead to space industry opportunities in Florida, particularly as companies seek to resolve problems involving rockets and spacecraft that depend on Russian infrastructure.
