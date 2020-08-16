Primary shares key date in voting history

One hundred years of history are coming together Tuesday.
The day marks the centennial of the 19th Amendment’s ratification by Tennessee, the last state needed to pass the amendment that gave women the right to vote. It’s a chance to revisit history, but the milestone also stands on the day of Florida’s August primary, and a general election that, despite its increasingly fractious nature, already has made history.
Current Democratic presumptive nominee Joe Biden recently chose California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate. While other women have run for vice president and, more recently, president, on major party tickets, Harris is the first Black woman, and the first person of Asian descent, to do so.
The news was announced a week before Tuesday’s election, the first statewide election since the pandemic became a part of daily life. Vote-by-mail ballots are pouring into supervisor of elections offices, and Sumter County is once again rising to the top in registered voter turnout. On Saturday morning, the last day of early voting in the county, Sumter led the state. By the end of the day, Sumter had achieved about 35% turnout.
Of those headed to the ballot box, female voters now outnumber male ones. U.S. Census Bureau data spanning almost 40 years of presidential elections show that women made up about 53% of voters during that time, according to Characteristics of Voters in the Presidential Election of 2016.
Female candidates have gained momentum as well, with 1992 and 2018 both coined the “Year of the Woman” due to the large number of female candidates running for office. Women have been presidential or vice presidential candidates for major parties in 1984, 2008, 2016, and now 2020.
And although the coronavirus pandemic has delayed or forced centennial celebrations online, this month remains an important milestone. The story of women’s suffrage is a complicated one that has helped shape today’s political landscape.
100 Years of Voting
While history places the beginning of the organized fight for women’s rights in 1848 at the Seneca Falls convention in New York, the movement didn’t come out of nowhere.
“I think it’s really hard to pinpoint the women’s movement to one thing, especially since suffrage was just one part of it,” said Kate Clarke Lemay, historian and curator at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery. “Suffrage became a focus much later than 1848. It was just one item on a list of items women were trying to address and create change about.”
And the history of women having political power in America goes back much further than the 1800s. For example, in the Haudenosaunee, the six nations of the Iroquois Confederacy, the clan mother nominates the chief, said Sally Roesch Wagner, adjunct faculty for the University Honors Program at Syracuse University. Wagner is also the founder and executive director of the Matilda Joslyn Gage Foundation, Inc. and Matilda Joslyn Gage Center for Social Justice Dialogue.
Other women took notice. At the International Council of Women in 1888, anthropologist Alice Fletcher told a story about when a woman from the Omaha Nation gave away a horse. When Fletcher said that she should check with her husband, she was met with laughter.
“It makes sense,” Wagner said. “They’re women who have a heck of a lot more authority and rights than you do. If you come across them, you’re going to pay attention.”
The Civil War broke out a few years after the Seneca Falls convention. The war’s end brought the 15th Amendment, granting Black men the right to vote. Educated White women were upset that they were being placed behind the vote of Black men, who were not literate or educated because they had formerly been enslaved, Lemay said.
The suffrage movement became single issue focused and split into two different factions, the National Woman Suffrage Association and American Woman Suffrage Association, although the two later joined.
And it wasn’t just White women fighting for the vote. The National Association of Colored Women was founded in 1896 to advocate not just for the vote, but also other things that were affecting women.
The movement got a publicity boost in 1913 when Alice Paul and Lucy Burns organized a parade that coincided with President Woodrow Wilson’s inauguration, according to the Alice Paul Institute. When violence broke out against the women, the event made national headlines.
Then, in 1916, the movement lost a battle for suffrage in New York, said Colleen Shogan, vice chair of the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission. The commission is a nonpartisan federal agency that’s led by a bipartisan group of 14 women.
For a long time suffrage was happening state by state, with different states allowing different levels of participation. The New York loss was a big morale killer, Shogan said. Paul and Burns, who led the National Woman’s Party, decided they needed to attract more national attention to their cause, which led to picketing the White House in 1917.
Sometimes there’s ideas that the women were yelling and being disruptive, chaining themselves to the White House, Shogan said, but they didn’t. The women were referred to as the “Silent Sentinels,” silently holding thier signs. When arrests began, they were for obstructing traffic, even though the women were on the sidewalk.
Wilson thought they were a distraction from World War I, Shogan said, a war that inspired different tactics in the suffrage movement.
Carrie Chapman Catt, who led the National American Woman Suffrage Association, saw it as an opportunity, Shogan said. If women could show their value, worth and civic duty, there was no way they couldn’t be given the right to vote. So she enlisted suffragists to assist in various civic ways, from filling labor shortages to nursing.
Paul, however, used the war against Wilson in a way, pointing out that he was inconsistent in his rhetoric about freedom and democracy or what he was advocating.
When the arrests began, the idea was the women would cower, pay their fines and stop picketing.
That didn’t happen.
Women refused to pay small fines, choosing instead to go to prison, and continued picketing, Shogan said.
Paul decided to expand the scope of conflict. Today, Shogan said, you would tweet about it, get a social media campaign going. Paul ensured images of what was happening were released to the press.
When 1918 came, there were enough votes in the House of Representatives for an amendment, but not the Senate. So, there was hope the midterms would bring in more pro-suffrage senators.
Then the Spanish Flu happened.
A lot of political rallies and assemblies were canceled. Catt herself got sick.
However, the fight didn’t stop entirely. The Illinois Equal Suffrage Association, for example, had a convention with spaced-out chairs.
The picketing at the White House did not stop.
More pro-suffrage senators were elected.
And shortly after the war ended, the 19th Amendment, or the Susan B. Anthony Amendment, was adopted. Republicans began courting women voters immediately, giving out items like ribbons to encourage women to cast their first vote for Warren Harding in 1920.
But there wasn’t much of a change in campaigning, said Sharon Austin, University of Florida professor of political science. It took a number of years for people to change their platform to try to attract women voters.
“You would think there would have been more, candidates had to consider women in the work force and equal pay, but for the most part presidential candidates kept the same kind of platform they always had because for a long time people believed that when women had the right to vote they wouldn’t use it,” she said.
When World War II happened, women knew they needed to have a say in who would be in political office as they were still at home in America, Austin said. Women had to take on jobs they had never done before, so they had to deal with new issues, such as employment discrimination.
The 1950s and Eisenhower and Truman administrations saw a push of activism. In particular Black women influenced President Harry Truman to support the desegregation of the military, Austin said.
In 1964 the Civil Rights Act passed, outlawing discrimination based on race, sex, religion or national origin. But women didn’t start turning out at a higher rate than men until the last 50 years or so.
As more and more women went to college and entered the workforce, there was more activism, and a push for the Equal Rights Amendment that was really the symbol of the era, said Susan MacManus, professor emeritus in political science at the University of South Florida.
The ERA, originally proposed by Alice Paul in 1923, states that equality of rights under the law should not be denied on account of sex.
The battle took off in the ’70s, and caught the attention of Shelly Newman. While attending Eastern Michigan University, Newman, founding president of Democratic Women’s Club of The Villages and vice chair of the DWC of Florida’s 2020 Convention, helped chair a Civil Rights march and Women’s Rights march in 1969.
In 1972, the ERA went to the states for ratification. Newman threw herself into trying to get the ERA passed, something she’s still passionate about today, as it wasn’t passed that decade. Or the next.
“It felt like we were fighting the world,” said the Village of Fernandina resident.
While the ERA only gained the required 38 states for ratification in January 2020 and questions remain about what happens next, women continued to push forward.
Democratic vice presidential candidate Geraldine Ferraro became the first female candidate with a major political party to run for vice president in 1984.
Less than a decade later, there was the first “Year of the Woman” after Anita Hill brought claims of sexual harassment against Clarence Thomas, then a candidate for the U.S. Supreme Court. The hearings divided Americans, some considering Hill a liar and others saying she was treated unfairly. Women were motivated by what happened, and in 1992 put themselves forward as candidates nationwide.
“It showed women that if they ran for office, they could win,” Austin said. “That influenced the next generation of women candidates because they had seen women win and they knew they could too.”
In 2018, America experienced its second “Year of the Woman,” and the last 12 years have seen women on Republican and Democratic presidential tickets, starting with Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin in 2008. Hillary Clinton ran for president in 2016. This year, there’s Sen. Kamala Harris as the Democratic vice presidential candidate.
Once upon a time, it was almost impossible for underdog candidates of either gender to get party support, Austin said.
“Now you really see parties getting behind women who are virtual unknowns because they have the charisma to appeal to voters and they have strong chances of winning, even though they don’t have a lot of name recognition,” she said.
There’s a record number of women running for office in Florida this year, and it’s true across the country, MacManus said. There’s a growing number of women taking office as mayors of big cities, governors and other positions.
The next step is to make sure young people, especially young women, know it is important to vote, Austin said.
Roberta Ulrich, of Village of Bridgeport at Lake Miona, remembers the first time she voted. Ulrich is a member of the Republican Federated Women of The Villages, Florida Federation of Republican Women campaign committee chair and National FRW campaign committee regional coordinator.
Her grandparents immigrated from what was Czechoslovakia, and still corresponded with family in a country that was then controlled by the Soviet Union. She filled packages with items like toothbrushes and clothes.
“I was so excited to live in a free country where I got to vote,” Ulrich said. “I wanted to be an informed voter. I finally felt like an adult when I pulled the lever.”
Into 2020
Plans were made for celebrations across the state, and country, from nonpartisan groups as well from those on both sides of the political spectrum. But, when the centennial arrived, it came with a situation all too familiar to the original suffragists — a pandemic.
Plans have been made to extend the celebrations into 2021, and some events have gone online.
While there are some things they’re disappointed not to do, Shogan, of the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission, said she thinks the pivot into more of a digital presence and an increased emphasis on the Forward Into Light Campaign, which will light up major buildings in suffrage colors of purple and gold Aug. 26, will let them reach more people.
A local example of pivoting is League of Women Voters of The Villages/Tri-County Area and the Lake-Sumter American Association of University Women’s Facebook Live EqualiTea at 1 p.m. Aug. 26. No RSVP is required, and those interested can go to the event at facebook.com/LWVTheVillagesTriCountyAreaFlorida/.
“We’re just going to be optimistic,” said Gail Formanack, League co-president and Village of Hemingway resident, “and kind of ironically the women who were working on suffrage had to face the challenge of Spanish flu in the late teens, so we just look at this as history being revisited.”
This was to be the big year, Wagner said, and not just to commemorate, but to tell a different story.
The contributions of minorities in the fight for suffrage are often glossed over. Native American women were a source of inspiration, but were increasingly being forced into the world White women were fighting to leave, she said. The National American Woman Suffrage Association, in trying to court the South, made the argument that, by giving women the vote, they would maintain white native-born supremacy.
And the commemoration of the centennial also comes about three months before a pivotal presidential election, where women’s votes will matter.
But, like assuming that the story of suffrage is straight forward, assuming all women care about the same issues is wrong. A lot of time gender is less important than party, race, ideology or religion, MacManus said.
“There’s this idea that the women’s vote is cohesive or monolithic,” she said. “It’s never been that way in American history even if you go back to the suffragists. There were women who were anti-suffragist, so the notion that all women are the same politically is a very misguided and erroneous notion.”
When it came to Ronald Reagan, for example, people began to see a divide between Black and White women, Austin said. The two still prefer different candidates. In 2016, 98% of Black women surveyed for a report supported Clinton, according to Pew Research. Meanwhile, only 45% of White women supported Clinton, and 47% supported now President Donald Trump.
Women with children often are interested in different things than women who don’t have children, MacManus said. For example, she looks at suburban women with children because they’re usually swing voters in Florida, and they are usually swayed by how a candidate stands on issues that affect their children.
Women voters just want somebody, like any voter, that connects to them and feels like they have their interests in heart, MacManus said. There’s very few single-issue voters among the electorate, so that’s why likeability questions are so important.
And the 2020 election brings its own special challenges. The country is in the grip of a pandemic, and the economy is under tremendous pressure. Either issue would dominate by itself, but the two are linked together, MacManus said, which makes it an incredibly difficult environment to break through to voters on anything else.
There’s an intersectionality of race and gender and COVID-19, said Wagner. Right now there’s a country-wide experience about racism among non-people of color. Women, who earn less than men, are more economically vulnerable and the gender bias for childrearing comes through, Wagner said.
There were suffragists who only wanted equality for women, she said, but there were also ones like Matilda Joslyn Gage and Elizabeth Cady Stanton who wanted to transform society.
“And I think those suffragists would say what’s happening in 2020 is a much better commemoration, because we’re going deep into the systems of oppression in our country, an examination of them and the beginning of dismantling them,” Wagner said.
