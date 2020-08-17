Primary kicks off odd, busy season

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way Floridians go to the grocery store, school and even church. And the 2020 primary election is no exception. While many states are encouraging voters to use mail-in ballots or have made accommodations for those voting in person Tuesday, about 2.6 million Floridians opted to vote early for this year’s primary. Elections officials urged voters to avoid the trip to precincts by casting ballots early, including mailing in their completed ballots. But they’ve also assured voters who decide to show up at the polls Tuesday that doing so will be safe. It remains to be seen how the pandemic will affect the primaries and the general election in November, when Florida will again play a crucial role as a key swing state in the race for the White House. The Democratic National Convention will be virtual this week, while the Republican National Convention will have a small delegation convene in person next week. — Compiled from Wire Reports
Primary Elections
Many states are reporting a record number of eligible voters participating in primaries across the country. Washington saw the highest voter turnout in five decades. Utah also saw record voting, attributing it to the state’s use of voting by mail this year. In Florida, the majority of the 2.6 million ballots already cast have come through mail-in voting, according to information posted on the Florida Division of Elections website. Democrats outpace Republicans in mail-in ballots, while more Republicans have cast ballots at early voting sites. Alaska and Wyoming also have primaries on Tuesday. Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Delaware will hold their primaries in September, bringing an end to the primary season.
Party Conventions
The Democratic National Convention kicks off virtually tonight. Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to deliver his acceptance speech live from his home state of Delaware on Thursday, though the campaign has yet to announce a venue. Vice presidential nominee, California Sen. Kamala Harris, is scheduled to speak Wednesday. Some speeches for the convention will be live while others, like the roll-call vote for Biden, are pre-recorded. Programming is set to be broadcast and streamed online each night from 9 to 11 p.m. Next Monday, the Republican National Convention also will convene mostly virtually. A few hundred delegates will go to Charlotte, North Carolina, on Aug. 24 to hold the formal renomination vote for President Donald Trump. Trump said last week that his acceptance speech for the nomination will be held Aug. 27 at either the White House or the Gettysburg battlefield.
Upcoming Debates
Trump and Biden are expected to face off three times before the November election. The first will be Sept. 29 at Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, followed by Oct. 15 at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami and Oct. 22 at Belmont University in Tennessee. Vice presidential candidates Mike Pence and Harris will meet once, on Oct. 7, at the University of Utah. Trump has asked the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates to schedule a fourth debate for himself and Biden in early September, before many states start sending out absentee and early voting ballots. The commission said it may consider the request if Biden agrees. The debates likely will look a little different than normal as hosts will make accommodations to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention coronavirus guidelines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.