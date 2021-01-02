Prevention essential to keeping healthy

People take their cars to mechanics for routine maintenance and repairs, and they should have the same philosophy when it comes to their bodies, experts say. Cancer screenings and other preventive services such as wellness visits can potentially stop or slow the onset of health issues, said Dr. Jennifer Robertson, Medical Director of UF Health The Villages Hospital Freestanding ER. “Over time we may not recognize the warning signs our bodies give us to say that a system is overwhelmed and disease is settling in,” she said. “Wellness visits are important, as it gives you and your primary care provider a chance to make sure there are no warning signs of disease.” Other services can also ensure patients live the healthiest lives possible:
Cancer Screenings
The pandemic led to a drop in people getting cancer screenings, according to the American Cancer Society. Amy Roberts, licensed clinical social worker with Robert Boissoneault Oncology Institute, said people should keep up screenings, even if they feel no symptoms. “Cancers like colon and lung don’t have dramatic symptoms at an early stage, so you wouldn’t notice it,” she said. Prevention and early detection are keys when it comes to cancer, Roberts said. “Early detection can potentially mean surviving cancer and having that higher quality of life.”
Wellness visits
Not only can your doctor detect warning signs of disease you may not notice, but he or she also may find room for improvement in your lifestyle. “These visits also serve as a reminder to make needed changes to your diet, exercise regimen and stress level with the knowledge gained through routine blood work and other screenings,” Robertson said. Patients should talk with their providers about how to safely get these services. Some providers, such as The Villages Health, offer telemedicine as an option.
Flu Shot
The U.S. flu season typically lasts from October to May, with flu circulation peaking in January. A flu vaccine is the best way to protect against the illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People should get it as soon as possible, as it takes about two weeks for the vaccine to offer full protection, which is how long it takes for antibodies against flu to develop in the body. Go to vaccinefinder.org to find a facility offering flu vaccines near you.
Dental Visits
The American Dental Association encourages people to continue getting dental care during the pandemic, as dental visits can help prevent dental disease. Gum disease is associated with an increased risk in developing heart disease, according to the Mayo Clinic, although more research is needed to determine if it is a direct cause. Poor dental health also can increase the risk of bacterial infection in the blood stream, which can affect heart valves, Mayo stated.
Mental Health Checks
Providers and patients should check on mental health as a part of routine wellness visits, Robertson said. “People tend to look past how our mental health can adversely affect our physical health,” she said. “Mental health is a key component of living a healthy, happy life — especially during these difficult times.” Talk with your provider about any mental health concerns. “Your primary care provider is the best choice for obtaining these services and ensuring continuity of care,” Robertson said.
