Preparing the next generation of voters

Madison Shoaf slaps on the sticker from the Sumter County elections office.
"I voted," she says, smiling.
Shoaf and her classmates at South Sumter High School in Bushnell recently participated in a mock election. The event allowed newly eligible, or soon-to-be eligbile, teenagers to experience casting ballots.
It's one of the ways elections offices are trying to reach out to teens, who belong to an age group with low voter participation.
Voters age 18-29 made up about 14-17% of those who cast ballots in presidential elections since 1996, according to "Voting and Registration in the Election of November 2020" by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Admittedly, gauging participation among an age group using historical numbers can be tricky. Someone who was 18-29 five decades ago is now in a higher turnout group, said Terri Susan Fine, professor of political science at the University of Central Florida.
Even so, 18-29 year-olds were under-represented at the ballot box in 2020, although it was the closest they've come since 2008 to representing the same share of voters that they represent of the citizen voting-age population.
It's a sharp contrast to those 45 and older, who are over-represented.
There are varied reasons for that. People 18-29 tend to move more frequently, Fine said, which results in them being less engaged with their geographic areas.
They're less likely to develop the same level of community ties than people in their 40s and 50s, who by then have likely laid down roots, had children, and pay more attention to how public policy affects their lives.
And that can have a big impact. Once a person establishes a voter history, Fine said, they're more likely to experience contact from candidates or parties.
That's unfortunate, since party, candidate and interest groups' activities tend to motivate people to get engaged.
"One becomes a reinforcement of the other," Fine said.
The effort to prepare the next generation involves schools. In Florida, 11th and 12th graders are required to receive instruction on voting using election ballots, and elections offices have come up with different ways to get students registered and ready.
The Marion County elections office used to set up a table in the lunchroom, said Starley Ard, outreach services, but they learned students didn't really want to go out of their way to visit.
"We had maybe one or two stop by, but it really wasn't meeting our objectives," Ard said. "So we restructured our program into a challenge among high schools, which encouraged the students."
For the challenge, staff present at high schools. Students are then given an opportunity to register, or pre-register, to vote.
The school with the highest participation percentage wins.
It's similar to a challenge held by the Lake County elections office. The 2021 winner — Mount Dora High School — was announced in February.
"Part of our job is to provide opportunities to educate students of all ages in the voting process, to encourage them to get involved and to assure them that their vote does matter,” said Alan Hays, Lake elections supervisor, in a statement.
Tri-county elections offices also bring out voting equipment for events like the Sunshine State Young Reader Awards or mock elections.
Fine is part of the Lou Frey Institute of Politics and Government, which provides technical support for mock elections in Florida.
"The more people know about the political process, then the more they're going to be interested and engaged when they get older," she said.
She thinks it's a great partnership between supervisors and the school systems.
Students love it, said Bill Keen, Sumter elections supervisor.
"They enjoy the process, and it gets them out of class too,” Keen said with a laugh.
More than 200 Villages High School seniors participated in a mock election in January. One of the great things about mock elections is students get real-world experience with vote tabulation machines and election ballots, said Drew O'Connor, who teaches American government.
Students find the process engaging, he said, and, afterwards he typically answers questions about the voting process and how they can be part of it.
"Which is exactly what I think we were hoping to see: a new generation of young voters understanding the importance of making your voice heard and taking part in the democratic process," he said.
Shoaf's mock election was April 8 during Jennifer Hooten's class at South Sumter. Hooten is the government and economics teacher, and the senior class sponsor.
Students listened to a presentation about elections before receiving registration applications and ballots.
The ballots had questions about graduation, not candidates. That's pretty typical. Villages high school students were asked about topics including their favorite coffee chains.
After finishing their ballots, students took them to a ballot scanner machine.
"It was easier than I thought it was going to be," Shoaf said.
Shoaf, who was 17 during the mock election, completed a pre-registration form. Austin Cowart was 18, so he filled out a registration form.
"It's one of your rights," he said. "Might as well go ahead and use it."
Specialty Editor Leah Schwarting can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5375, or leah.schwarting@thevillagesmedia.com.
