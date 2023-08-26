Prepare for peak of storm season

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30, and Florida is making sure residents are prepared by having a second disaster preparedness sales tax-free holiday starting today.
The tax-free holiday runs through Sept. 8.
It is the first year Floridians have had two, two-week holidays.
The largest tax relief plan in Florida’s history, signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis this year, extended the Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday from a single 14-day holiday to two separate 14-day holidays.
The second holiday leads up to the peak of the hurricane season, which the National Hurricane Center says is Sept. 10.
“As we saw last year with Hurricane Ian, a disaster can bring a host of needs to people in its path. Advanced preparation can help keep people, homes, and pets safe when disaster strikes,” said Jim Zingale, Florida Department of Revenues executive director, in a press release.
In early August, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration updated its prediction to an above-normal hurricane season. Forecasters with the NOAA Climate Prediction Center expect between 14 to 21 named storms, with six to 11 possibly becoming hurricanes and two to five becoming major hurricanes.
Staying informed and having a hurricane kit ready to go ahead of time is key as residents prepare for the upcoming season, said David Casto, emergency management director for Sumter County. A list of items to include in a disaster kit is available at floridadisaster.org/kit.
“Anything that’s going to make people comfortable,” Casto said. “We tell people to get a disaster kit and a lot of people visualize a container full of supplies, which is true, but more importantly, I would like people to have a checklist of things that they would need to get together for an incident so that they don’t forget anything.”
Take advantage of tax-free holiday:
Hurricane preparedness and clean up supplies are tax-free during the holiday. Some of the items include $10 or less wet pet food; $30 or less toilet paper, sunscreen, and trash bags; $50 portable self-powered radios, two-way radios, weather-band radios, and batteries.
A full list of disaster preparedness items that are tax-free is available at floridarevenue.com/disasterprep.
There is no limit to the number of items consumers can buy.
These items can be stored in a hurricane kit along with other items like a two-week supply of canned food and medications, one gallon of water per day per person, and important documents and medical information, Casto said.
He also recommends having a checklist of items to have. When storms hit, people might forget something, so it’s best to prepare way ahead. “Anything can pop up in a short notice,” he said.
According to NOAA, people should include the following items in their hurricane kits: one gallon of water per person per day for several days for drinking and sanitation, food for at least a several-day supply of non-perishable food, battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert, flashlight, first aid kit, extra batteries, whistle, dust mask, plastic sheeting and duct tape, moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties, wrench or pliers, manual can opener, local maps, cell phone with chargers and a backup battery.
For more information or questions about items included or not included on the list, call the Florida Department of Revenue at 850-488-6800.
“I encourage residents to take time now to finalize their disaster supply kits and take advantage of these tax holidays in preparation for hurricane season,” said Kevin Guthrie Florida Division of Emergency Management executive director in a press release.
Senior Writer Veronica Wernicke can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5307, or veronica.wernicke@thevillagesmedia.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.