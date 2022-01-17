Prepare for a smooth tax season approach

With a new year comes preparation for the new tax season. Tax season begins Jan. 24 and this year’s Tax Day is April 18. Since as early as fall of last year, the Internal Revenue Service has encouraged taxpayers to get a head start on their 2021 returns. The IRS recommends gathering and organizing the necessary tax documents now to make the process as smooth as possible. Documents needed include W-2 forms from employers and 1099 forms that document nonemployment income such as unemployment compensation, dividends and distributions from a pension, annuity or retirement plan, according to the IRS. Another tip is to create an account at irs.gov. There you can find the amount of any Economic Impact Payments you have received, look at your most recent tax return, view the past five years of payment history and more.
Avoid Scams
Many Americans each year fall for tax scams that cost them millions of dollars and compromise their personal information.
The most common scam during tax season is when scammers pretending to be IRS agents contact taxpayers in an effort to get sensitive information. The IRS does not contact taxpayers by email, by text or through social media.
Seniors vs. Crime, a nonprofit organization that operates as a special project of the Florida Attorney General’s Office, offers multiple tips to ensure consumers don’t fall into the scam trap.
Stephen Renico, director of Seniors vs. Crime Region 4, recommends taxpayers create their own account on the IRS website to monitor any activity.
At the same time, he recommends being very cautious with how and where you use your personal information online.
“People just need to be more aware of their surroundings and understand there are people out there whose life work is to get your hard-earned money,” Renico said.
If you have been a victim of tax-related identity theft, the IRS will mail you an identity protection pin number each year that will be required to file your taxes. If you haven’t been a victim but would like to proactively protect yourself from someone filing taxes under your name, you can request an IP pin on the irs.gov website.
“It ensures that no one is going to get ahead of you in getting your tax money,” Renico said.
Villages Tax-Aide
Villages Tax-Aide, an organization in The Villages sponsored by the AARP Foundation, offers free tax assistance.
Starting Jan. 27 and until April 15, returns will be prepared from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays at Colony Cottage Regional Recreation Complex.
Other sites will open in the coming weeks.
Appointments can be made and more information can be found online at villagestaxaide.com.
Appointments are required. Walk-ins are not accepted, but residents can be put on a wait list if they stop by and give their phone number to a Villages Tax-Aide volunteer.
Residents with appointments will drop off their documentation, answer a few questions and then wait outside while their return is prepared. They will be called back to review the documents before they are filed.
Rich Leclaire, district coordinator for Villages Tax-Aide, is happy to be able to provide modified in-person appointments, he said.
“That really was unfair to the people who didn’t have computers, but we had no choice,” said Leclaire, of the Village of Pennecamp.
Leclaire anticipates he and Villages Tax-Aide volunteers will prepare at least 7,500 tax returns this season.
