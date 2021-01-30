Prayer chains gain popularity in villages

In and around The Villages, there are a group of women who are ready to pray at a moment’s notice. They are the “prayer chain” at St. George Episcopal Church in The Villages, and members admit that the requests have grown sharply in recent months given the coronavirus pandemic. It’s one of several examples of the role prayer chains and ministries are playing in and around The Villages. “I’m part of the Order of the Daughters of the King, which is a group of women who have pledged to be faithful to their ministry and prayer to the church,” said Leila Mullis, a Summerfield native who helps lead the St. George Episcopal prayer chain. “I see what I do with the prayer chain as an outgrowth of that.”
This prayer chain has been part of St. George Episcopal long before COVID-19 first made its presence known in The Villages last spring. Members receive prayer information from pastors, church staff and one another.
“We generally communicate by text and email,” Mullis noted. “We generally avoid phone calls, since some members of the prayer chain have trouble hearing.”
When the pandemic hit the region, the prayer chain started receiving requests for prayers for congregants and pastoral staff who tested positive for COVID-19. For the first few months, the prayers were for those local in region, but now the prayer circle is hearing about the families of parishioners who live in different parts of the U.S.
“The amount of texts and emails we are receiving for prayer requests has grown significantly in recent months,” Mullis said. “The circle has definitely been praying a lot more as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.”
Once a name is added to the St. George Episcopal prayer chain, Mullis and others will continue to pray for them until they get word if that someone is better or worse.
“Sometimes, I try to reach out to someone on the prayer list to check up on them,” she said. “If they have passed on or are too sick to respond, I usually hear from a family friend or member. It can be difficult, but the families and friends know that there are people in and around The Villages praying for them all the time.”
The members of the prayer chain at St. George Episcopal do not gather together as a group. And as COVID-19 cases rose over the holiday season, some area houses of worship briefly paused in-person gatherings including, in some cases, worship.
Reclaimed Church in Wildwood, one of the newest houses of worship in The Villages area, announced Friday that it will cancel services for the next two Sundays as a precaution due to COVID concerns. The church plans to reopen Feb. 14.
Trinity Lutheran Church in Summerfield recently returned to in-person worship after going all-virtual for two weeks. Another Summerfield house of worship, New Bethel Community Church, held its first service inside its sanctuary in more than a month last Sunday . Lady Lake United Methodist Church is open for worship, but is also encouraging congregants not ready to go inside to listen to Sunday worship in the comfort of their cars in the church parking lot.
And at Hope Lutheran Church, COVID-19 concerns have led all three campuses to halt in-person, non-worship gatherings until at least Feb. 5.
“As long as we’re here, we want to take care of our people the best we can,” the Rev. Jon-Marc MacLean, senior pastor of Hope Lutheran, said in a video message on the church’s YouTube page. “Whenever you are here at Hope, whether it’s in the sanctuary, a meeting room or even outside on our properties, we’d like you to be wearing a mask. Cover your mouth and nose, and wear it at all times.”
MacLean said Hope Lutheran is now in “quarantine,” with “everything on hiatus” except weekend worship and Wednesday prayer services. Those interested in attending a service at any of Hope Lutheran’s three campuses must make a reservation ahead of time at hope2all.org.
New Covenant United Methodist Church is another house of worship that has put some group activities on hold due to COVID-19, although the sanctuary is open for weekend worship to limited audiences that make reservations ahead of time.
One group that is on hiatus from in-person gatherings at New Covenant UMC is an interdenominational prayer circle for black women. It has not gathered together since last spring, and Congregational Care Ministry assistant Donna Jerue said members hope to return when COVID-19 diminishes.
But another prayer circle is gathering at New Covenant UMC weekly.
“We have a ‘Praying Together’ group meeting at 3:15 p.m. every Wednesday afternoon,” Jerue said. “The room where they meet is arranged in a prayer circle with social distancing.”
Jerue describes the Praying Together group as a “faithful gathering of people” who pray over the “Prayer Cards” and concerns of the congregations. The Prayer Cards are sometimes filled out in the sanctuary by congregants. But in the current environment, Jerue noted that an increasing number of cards are filled out online through New Covenant UMC’s website.
The online form asks users to submit their name, phone number and email address, as well as the name of the people being prayed for and the reason why.
“In addition, prayer cards will be filled out by church staff after a pastor receives a request after worship or through phone calls, emails and texts,” Jerue noted. “Some of these requests are published online in the church’s ‘WeeklyWord’ bulletin.”
During a group meeting, Prayer Cards are distributed to all members of the circle, and each and every card is prayed over. After the reading of the final card, group members may introduce prayers for family and friends, as well as other causes.
“We find that circle members pray a good deal for cures for diseases, such as cancer, and in recent months, COVID-19,” Jerue added.
At the Chapel of Christian Faith, prayer is important business. Just ask the church’s pastoral secretary, Jeanne Currie.
“During Sunday worship, congregants have the option of filling out prayer request cards from their seats,” the Village of Silver Lake resident said. “I collect them, print the requests out on a sheet, then present them to the Chapel of Christian Faith’s board on Monday so they can pray for those on the list.”
During the week, a Chapel member will call people on the prayer list to see how they are doing, then send the updates to Currie, who will print out an updated list of names for the church’s Sunday announcements. And following Sunday worship, the process begins again.
“As a church with an older congregation, we do our best to check up on members and their families who are dealing with COVID and other issues,” she said. “And we have prayer circles who gather weekly to pray for those in need.”
The Chapel of Christian Faith currently hosts a Tuesday morning women’s fellowship and one for the men on Wednesday mornings. Both groups have their own prayer circles going, and Currie noted that what they pray for may vary depending on the group and week.
“Given the COVID pandemic, we have definitely seen a great deal of requests for prayers to those affected in some way by the virus,” she said.
In an age of digital conversation and social media, it is becoming common for local houses of worship to send out prayer requests through email. Trinity Lutheran and New Bethel Community send out daily prayer notices for congregants and family members in need to those on their email lists, as well as updates on their health. Northside Christian Church in Fruitland Park, which briefly shut down this fall due to COVID-19 concerns, reminds its congregants via email every week to pray for church members and others who have been affected by COVID-19 in some way.
But for Church at the Springs, a prayer circle is only as strong as the people who are part of it. And a unique take on the circle has the church and its three campuses buzzing.
Keith Duncan is business administrator for Church at the Springs, as well as pastor for the church’s Southwest Ocala Campus. He has been battling COVID-19 for more than a month, and is currently being treated at Ocala Regional Medical Center.
“I asked Keith’s wife what we could do to help, and she asked us to get his name out there so more people could pray for his healing, as well as for his family and those treating him,” said Jacob Sylvia, campus pastor for Church at the Springs’ Villages Campus in Lady Lake. “We came up with the phrase ‘Praying for Keith’ and asked our printer to create 1,000 lawn signs with the message on them.”
The placards popped up ahead of Jan. 10 services at the church’s three campuses. The pastors asked all the congregants to take the signs with them as they were heading home and plant them throughout the community.
“We thought the signs would just be planted in Ocala and Marion County,” Sylvia admitted. “But we got word of signs being planted in The Villages, then Gainesville, then as far as North Carolina.”
Sylvia said Duncan is slowly on the road to recovery, and he believes the prayer signs played an important role.
“It’s a different take on the prayer circle, but it shows that the power of prayer is out there.”
Senior Writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
