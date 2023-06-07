POTUS hopeful DeSantis signs bill in Villages

Gov. Ron DeSantis notched another legislative victory during his most recent visit to The Villages.
DeSantis signed Senate Bill 262, also called the Digital Bill of Rights, on Tuesday morning at Everglades Recreation. The event marked the latest win for the Florida governor, and presidential candidate, following a triumphant legislative session.
Technology is a big part of our daily lives, DeSantis told the crowd at Everglades, and while there are some benefits to that, there also are some drawbacks.
“I think we’ve seen, with some of these big tech companies, how they’ve used their power to advance their agenda, how they’ve used their power to commandeer personal information of individual Americans,” he said. “And so we want to make sure that we’re providing protection for Floridians to speak their mind on these platforms, making sure that their data isn’t monetized without their consent, making sure that government is not colluding with these companies to try to stifle speech, like we’ve seen in recent history.”
DeSantis is a familiar face around The Villages, visiting 22 times since taking office in 2019. The Tuesday visit was his first time here and his first on-location bill signing in Florida since announcing his presidential run May 24, sandwiched in between campaign stops in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina last week and a three-day swing through Texas that starts today.
Currently, DeSantis and former president Donald Trump are leading the race for the GOP nomination. In polling that took place just days before DeSantis became a declared candidate, a Marquette University poll showed the governor with 25% support, the only Republican candidate besides Trump’s 46% to garner double digits.
Over the years DeSantis has built a considerable national profile through his opposition to lockdown policies and championing conservative culture values.
Florida also bounced back quickly after the pandemic. The state has a lot to be excited about, DeSantis said, citing markers such as the robust economy, being ranked No. 1 in education by U.S. News & World Report, and leading the nation in domestic migration in 2022.
People want to be where the action is, he said.
“And so they’re leaving some of these areas that are poorly governed, and they’re coming here,” DeSantis said. “And there’s people all over the country looking to buy places in The Villages. I can tell you that because I see them and they tell me about it.”
During his tenure, DeSantis helped turn Florida from a purple state to one where, for the first time in modern history, there are more Republicans than Democrats. As of April 30, the Florida Division of Elections recorded about 5.3 million Republicans and about 4.8 million Democrats.
Last year DeSantis won reelection by more than 19 points, unusual in a state where elections often come down to razor-thin margins.
One of the counties he took in 2022 was Sumter County, where most of The Villages lies. The county, which has about three Republicans to every one Democrat, consistently has one of the state’s highest voter turnout rates. It took the No. 1 spot in November, when about 73% of its voters cast ballots for DeSantis.
Florida’s November election also resulted in Republican supermajorities in the state legislature. Those supermajorities gave DeSantis several high-profile wins during the recent legislative session, including the Digital Bill of Rights.
The new law is targeted toward corporations that meet requirements such as making more than $1 billion in global gross annual revenue. Floridians can decide not to have their personal data sold or used for targeted advertising, as well as whether or not to confirm, access and delete that data from a platform. The law also seeks to protect children’s data on platforms that have features aimed predominately at children.
Large search engine providers in Florida must say if they prioritize results based on criteria such as political views, and the law forbids Floridian state and local government employees from working with tech companies to police or censor protected speech.
“So, all in all, this is a very robust series of protections for Floridians,” DeSantis said.
During the signing, multiple people spoke in support of the new law, including State Rep. Fiona McFarland (R-Sarasota), who sponsored a similar House bill.
Big tech companies know a lot of information about us, she said.
“We’re not really sure what they’re doing with it, and that doesn’t matter,” she said. “This bill is going to give each of us the ability to decide whether we’re comfortable with that or not comfortable with that.”
Larry Jahn, a Seniors vs. Crime volunteer who works out of the Wildwood office, also spoke. Seniors vs. Crime is a special project of the Florida Attorney General’s office that educates and protects seniors from scammers.
One of the reasons people are victimized is they put information about themselves out there for public consumption, Jahn said. He has heard about many scams resulting from scammers mining data, focusing on those who are vulnerable and impersonating government or law enforcement agencies.
“And so that’s something that we try to help with, and it’s something that I think this bill will help tremendously with, so long as people know about it and use it,” said Jahn, of the Village of Chitty Chatty.
The new law goes into effect July 1, 2024.
“You are not just going to be at the mercy of a Big Brother kind of looking over everything you do and collecting all the information about you without your consent,” DeSantis said, “and so I hope people will avail themselves of these protections, and I think it’ll make a positive difference for freedom in the State of Florida.”
