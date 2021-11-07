Politics already in motion for next year

The Election Day engine is firing up with less than a year to go, and campaigns are shifting into high gear.
In Sumter County, the ballot will include both major state races for governor and the U.S. Senate as well as a push to limit their local voting rights.
That local referendum, the "Alternate Procedure for Election of County Commissioners” - also known as "Reverse One Sumter” - would revoke voters' right to elect all five commissioners and limit them to voting on only the one commissioner from their district.
Voters rejected the move in 2004 and again in 2008.
"I thought it would be the end of it," said Steve Munz, of Oxford, who chaired the original One Sumter political action committee. "The people are happy with the way things are going. People enjoy the right to vote. People want to be able to vote someone out if they so choose to do bad deeds for their side of the county.”
The latest push to limit voting rights, led by newly elected commissioner Oren Miller, failed to gather enough verified citizen signatures to qualify for the ballot.
But Miller and fellow new commissioners Craig Estep and Gary Search sidestepped that process and used the power of their elected office to place it on the ballot anyway.
Miller said during a Dec. 15, 2020 commission workshop that he needed 10,153 signatures and claimed that he had "11,000 petitions in my closet right now that are signed, vetted and ready."
However, those signatures were never verified by the supervisor of election.
Search in January made the motion to put the measure on the ballot and Miller and Estep backed him.
After GOP leaders and homeowner organizations denounced the "Reverse One Sumter” drive, Estep and Search said that they do not support its passage.
Miller claims that One Sumter gives residents of The Villages too much power, even though the One Sumter system requires commissioners to live in the district they represent.
One Sumter proponents credit it's at-large voting for countywide benefits such as modernized facilities, faster emergency response times and property taxes that have dropped from $9.25 per $1,000 of assessed value to $6.40.
Reversing One Sumter "would hinder everything that we've worked hard for," Munz said. "It would go back to the old way where neighborhood golfing buddies can vote on whatever they want and the people who are not in the clique have no chance of voting them out."
Longtime commissioners Garry Breeden and Doug Gilpin opposed "Reverse One Sumter” reappearing on the ballot.
"Personally speaking, I like being able to vote for all five commissioners not just one,” Breeden said. "So I'd prefer to see it stay the way it is now.”
Gilpin said One Sumter is "an old issue.”
"I'm a Marine Corps veteran, and as somebody who served this country, I understand the value of freedom and the value of our right to vote,” he said. "I'll fight hard to protect the freedoms America gives us, and the right to vote is one of the most important. I believe everybody should be able to vote for all five county commissioners and that the commissioners should have to answer to everybody in the county.”
In addition to the voting referendum, Sumter voters will also decide local races for Breeden's and Gilpin's seats; the House of Representatives seat held by Brett Hage, the State Senate seat held by Dennis Baxley and three school board seats.
For The Villages Republican Club, things will really kick off after the holidays, said Andrew Bilardello, club president.
"We'll be rallying people," said Bilardello, of the Village of Fenney. "We'll be doing what we can to get Gov. SeSantis re-elected to office, as well as a lot of our local incumbents."
The Villages Democratic Club is also training volunteers to work for candidates across the state said Mike Faulk, president of The Villages Democratic Club.
"We intend to be motivated too,” said Faulk, of the Village of Collier.
Sumter claims about 63,000 registered Republican voters, about 25,000 Democratic voters and about 23,000 voters registered to neither party.
Florida overall is one of the nation's swingiest swing states with 5.11 million registered Republicans, 5.12 million registered Democrats and another 4 million registered with neither party.
"It's the narrowest gap there's been between party registration in the history of Florida politics," said Susan MacManus, University of South Florida professor emeritus in political science.
"I think it's broadly reflective of where the state has been probably for the last decade, decade and a half," added Aubrey Jewett, assistant director of the school of politics, security and international affairs at the University of Central Florida. "Now people's party registrations are reflecting what their most important political beliefs are."
That makes rallying turnout even more crucial, and the candidates and their surrogates are hitting the trail.
Already Ben Carson, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under President Trump, has announced a visit to The Villages here next month.
And Sen. Marco Rubio, a frequent visitor to The Villages returns for a veterans event tomorrow.
