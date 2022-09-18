The next stage of the election is beginning, one that could include something Florida’s big races haven’t seen much of so far — political surrogates.
Political surrogates are influential people — sometimes politicians, sometimes celebrities — who candidates use to bolster their campaigns.
It doesn’t have the same effect as having the main candidate, but it’s still an important tool, said Aubrey Jewett, assistant director of the school of politics, security and international affairs at the University of Central Florida. That’s particularly true if there are several people speaking on a candidate’s behalf.
“Then you potentially enlarge your voter base because you’re able to do these in-person events on a much larger scale,” he said.
There are other uses for surrogates though.
There are other uses for surrogates, though.
One of the big challenges of campaigning as a statewide candidate is that you potentially have multiple places to be at the same time, said Joshua Scacco, University of South Florida associate professor of political communication.
“So surrogates allow candidates to cover distance while also meeting the needs of the campaign to engage voters, to meet with party officials, to raise money,” he said.
“So it’s really a practical way by which candidates can continue to essentially campaign effectively.”
Charlie Crist, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, recently picked his lieutenant governor candidate, Karla Hernández. At the same time, he got a new surrogate.
On Sept. 3, Crist’s schedule included an event in Pembroke Pines. Hernández’s schedule that day had an event in Miami Gardens, which also featured senatorial candidate U.S. Rep. Val Demings, and one in Hollywood.
Their schedules also had some events in common, like a roundtable in Weston and Broward County’s AFL-CIO Labor Ball.
However, voters who live in political hotspots like The Villages are used to seeing the candidates themselves. The Villages, which had the second -highest voter turnout rate in August, has been visited by all major statewide candidates at least once.
Even so, surrogates still have value.
“It always excites people, and if it’s a really, really close race maybe it makes them dig a little deeper in their pockets to help support the campaign and rally other people that may be unenthusiastic about voting,” said Susan MacManus, USF professor emeritus in political science.
Candidates also don’t take things for granted.
“They want to establish that personal connection with voters, and they want to make sure they get the maximum amount of excitement and maximum amount of votes,” Jewett said.
Accordingly, The Villages hasn’t exactly been surrogate-free this year. When Florida first lady Casey DeSantis visited Aug. 30 to launch the Hope Florida — A Pathway to Purpose initiative, she highlighted her husband’s work.
“I could not be more proud of Ron DeSantis and everything that he has done to put seniors first, and honestly why we’re here today is a continuation of the seniors-first strategy,” she said.
Spouses can be terrific surrogates, Jewett said.
“Traditionally, for a married candidate, a spouse has been someone they could rely on to really go carry that message in a personal way and establish a personal connection with voters in a way that other surrogates probably cannot,” he said.
Not that Gov. Ron DeSantis is exactly in need of surrogates. The Republican star, who is already surrounded by increasingly loud presidential buzz, is actually acting as a surrogate.
DeSantis has been visiting multiple states in conjunction with Turning Point Action to stump for candidates there. In fact, Jewett said DeSantis’ status might be a reason Florida hasn’t seen many surrogates.
As for the Democrats, President Joe Biden lost Florida in 2020, and his approval rating isn’t very high. While it’s risen recently, it’s still under 50%.
There’s also less competitive races after redistricting, MacManus said.
Still, candidates have come together in support of their party’s ticket. For example, in late August state Republican candidates toured the state and Democratic state candidates held a unity rally in Tamarac.
And there’s time for things to heat up. Traditionally, MacManus said, things don’t get started until after Labor Day.
On the flip side, the November election is closer than it may sound, and the tri-county area could see several candidates, and/or their surrogates, before Election Day.
Case in point: Adam Hattersley, a Democratic candidate for chief financial officer, was at the Sumter County Democratic Party Headquarters in Wildwood on Saturday.
