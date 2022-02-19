Pinned, promoted and proud

Excitement and pride radiated through The Villages Public Safety Department on Friday during a pinning and promotion ceremony at Station 44.
Smiles beamed on the faces of five new first responders, a new fire inspector, and four employees who were promoted. Following each person's pinning by a family member, the new hires were sworn in with an oath of duty.
"It is a pretty proud day for the whole recruiting class,” Fire Chief Edmund Cain told his newest charges. "You now have the greatest responsibility.”
