Pickleball makes it to prime time

When the 2004 movie “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story” poked fun by showing the film’s climactic games broadcast on fictional channel “ESPN8: The Ocho,” it drew big laughs. To think, the “Worldwide Leader in Sports” could be so big as to create a whole tertiary channel to show lesser-known sports. Now ESPN — which actually has eight channels since the ACC Network launched in 2019 — made news last month when it reached agreement with the Association of Pickleball Professionals to broadcast eight APP events in 2023. Plans call for ESPN+ to stream more than 200 hours of live coverage, and ESPN2 will broadcast a one-hour recap show from each event. The Daytona Beach Open will be the first to hit ESPN airwaves, streamed live on Saturday and Sunday and ESPN2 showing the one-hour recap at 8 p.m. Sunday. And if the 2022 APP season is any indicator, viewers should see plenty of Villages resident Lee Whitwell.
Whitwell, of the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Miona, has become one of the game’s most recognizable figures thanks to her success on the court. Now she’s relishing the opportunity to bring pickleball to the mainstream and represent Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
“It’s like a roller coaster of fun,” Whitwell said. “I have a front seat to watch the growth of the sport, which is so humbling,” Whitwell said.
“Take tournament play aside — it’s about the grassroots, it’s the community. And living here in The Villages, you can see the community aspect of pickleball firsthand.”
Whitwell’s foray into pickleball sounds like a familiar tale of natural progression, but with a comedic twist.
Born in Gibraltar — a small British territory at the southern tip of the Iberian Peninsula — Whitwell grew up playing tennis and became an NCAA Division II national champion, winning doubles titles in 1993 and ‘94 at Francis Marion University in South Carolina.
Whitwell went on to play briefly on the ITF professional circuit before returning to campus as an assistant coach at Alliant International University in San Diego.
It wasn’t until 2017, while living in Oregon, that she even picked up a pickleball paddle.
“My friend asked me to play in a tournament and she said, ‘By the way, it’s not tennis,’” Whitwell recalled.
“What are you asking me to play?” Whitwell asked her friend.
“Pickleball.”
Whitwell’s response wasn’t exactly for print, refusing to play a game meant for grandmas and grandpas. The only way she agreed to take the court was for her friend to sweeten the deal with beer.
“And it wasn’t even good beer,” Whitwell quipped. “I said I was never going to play a sport that my grandmother could play. But everyone has a price, I guess.
“I never realized that I’d sell myself for so cheap.”
Whitwell and her friend won that first tournament, even as she was learning the rules as she went.
“It’s been a love affair ever since,” she concluded. “I love the sport and I’m addicted to it. I’m very fortunate that I get a chance at a second professional sports career.”
Though pickleball is one of the nation’s fastest-growing sports, reaching over 5 million players by the start of 2023, it still hasn’t been a sport that people could turn on and watch.
CBS did air a two-hour celebrity pickleball event (“Pickled”) in November and it fared well in the ratings. But that still painted the game as a novelty opposed to a sport with professional players and its own budding league.
The ratings, though, were enough for ESPN executives to take notice.
“As pickleball continues to grow in popularity across the country rapidly, we are looking forward to serving fans with coverage of the APP Tour across our ESPN platforms,” Tim Bunnell, ESPN’s senior vice president of programming, said in a statement.
•“We are excited to be part of this sport’s upward trajectory.”
ESPN is no stranger to broadcasting non-traditional sports, most notably with billiards, darts and hot dog gastronomy. Perhaps the most obscure was poker, airing the World Series of Poker beginning in 2003 and helped create a huge boom in interest.
The Worldwide Leader even got in on the “Ocho” joke and turned one of its channels (usually ESPN2 or ESPNU) into “ESPN8: Seldom Seen Sports” for 24 hours. Last year’s “The Ocho” day featured axe throwing, Wiffle ball and, of course, the USA Dodgeball All-Star Showcase.
“They broadcast cornhole. Why not pickleball?” Whitwell said.
•As organizations like the APP and Major League Pickleball gain traction, pickleball certainly is trending toward the mainstream.
“Seriously, it’s a great step for the sport,” Whitwell said. “It’s letting the world know that pickleball isn’t going anywhere — it’s here to stay. Any kind of coverage we get is positive. I’m excited. I can’t wait to see where this launches the sport.”
Major League Pickleball is preparing to enter its third season, boasting a six-event schedule and growing from 12 teams to 16 while increasing the sport’s awareness.
A big part of that has been ownership investments from top celebrities and athletes such as former NFL quarterback Drew Brees, tennis Hall of Famer Kim Clijsters and NBA superstars Kevin Durant and LeBron James.
“More people know who LeBron James is than those who know what pickleball is,” said Whitwell, who has played in MLP since its inaugural season and was named its Most Valuable Player in 2021.
“When LeBron buys a pickleball team, people will want to know what pickleball is. We live in a world where we can think something is great, but when someone who we think is great thinks that thing is great, too, then it becomes real.”
Another way to increase pickleball’s draw is to create fans and players at younger ages. Organizations like USA Pickleball have made concerted efforts to get paddles into the hands of kids as early as elementary school.
•Pathways for kids to get into the sport are being made,” Whitwell said. “You think about basketball, football, soccer, or baseball — there are set paths for kids to get into those sports. They play Little League and grow up in the sport.
“There are so many efforts now to bring pickleball into colleges, high schools, even elementary schools, and more kids are being introduced to the sport. In five or 10 years, this sport will look so different.”
It already looks a bit different thanks in part to Whitwell.
Along with fellow Villagers Linda Webb and Randy Friedman, the trio invented and developed Pickler, the first card game centered around the sport.
“I’m really proud of it. It came together at dinner one night,” Whitwell said. “There are very few things in life that I am proud of, and (Pickler) is something that I’m extremely proud of.”
The game can now be purchased online at picklercardgame.com.
Whether it’s ESPN, MLP, Pickler or on the courts at Everglades Recreation — where she trains — Whitwell is enjoying seeing pickleball grow.
“I’m grateful that pickleball has afforded me the opportunity to do all the things that I do,” she said. “It’s rare to have a front-row seat for a sport that’s going from startup to grown-up.”
