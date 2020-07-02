Pharmacies getting larger role in care

Floridians could soon opt for a throat swab or scalp check with their prescription pickups. A new law that took effect Wednesday allows pharmacists to diagnose and treat the flu, strep, lice and some skin conditions, as well as certain chronic conditions, though pharmacists won’t immediately be able to offer these services. “It is great,” said Vatsal Patel, pharmacist and owner of Lake Sumter Landing Pharmacy. “They should have done it years ago.” Patel plans to offer these options to customers, but he doesn’t know when that will start. Though the legislation is officially in effect, pharmacists are waiting for the Board of Pharmacy to define training and orientation requirements to offer the services, said Michael Jackson, executive vice president and CEO of the Florida Pharmacy Association.
“Consumers need to be aware that these additional tasks that pharmacists should be able to perform will not happen today but in time will develop into options for care that our state’s citizens may not have access to,” Jackson said.
The board’s rules are still in the proposal stage. The Board of Pharmacy Rules Committee did not vote on the proposed rules during a Thursday meeting. Chairman Jeffrey Mesaros, an Orlando pharmacist and an attorney, said another meeting of the Rules Committee will be scheduled before the full Board of Pharmacy meets Aug. 25 and Aug. 26.
Jackson said the association hopes the board has some flexibility in this training through the use of computer-based applications because of the pandemic.
“Online learning is being widely used today and while there certainly are benefits to on site educational training programs which we fully support, the new normal that we are living in today through virtual platforms can be a viable substitute,” Jackson said.
The law also points to collaboration with physicians who are interested and willing to participate, he said, and those relationships have to be developed.
In addition to nonchronic ailments, the law also allows lets qualified treat chronic conditions like COPD, arthritis and type-2 diabetes once those rules are finalized and completed.
Florida law already allowed pharmacists to provide certain immunizations or vaccinations.
The new measures will further increase access to care for Floridians, Jackson said.
Not all health care providers are on board, though. Groups including the Florida Medical Association and the Florida Chapter of the American College of Physicians Services opposed the law.
State Senate Minority Leader Sen. Audrey Gibson questioned its ability to improve access to care for populations in need.
“We don’t give more access to sick people, people with chronic diseases or the indigent in any community, if they don’t have access to a doctor,” said Gibson, D-Jacksonville. “I just don’t think this is going in the right direction.”
In terms of increasing local access to testing for the flu, Dr. Jeff Lowenkron, chief medical officer for The Villages Health, thinks the law could benefit residents.
“That’s actually very efficient and convenient and good for patients,” he said. “Most people will do fine.”
However, it doesn’t take into account the possibility for pneumonia, which can be caused by strep or the flu, Lowenkron said.
Older adults with pneumonia are more likely to experience serious complications, including death.
“The pharmacists have no way of diagnosing that,” he said. “Since folks who are older typically are at higher risk for getting pneumonia and having a worse outcome because of it, there’s a higher risk.”
Information from News Service of Florida contributed to this report. Senior writer Ciara Varone can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5395, or ciara.varone@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.