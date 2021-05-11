Pfizer vaccine OK’d for kids 12 and older

COVID-19 vaccines finally are headed for more kids as U.S. regulators on Monday expanded use of Pfizer’s shot to those as young as 12. Shots could begin as soon as a federal vaccine advisory committee issues recommendations for using the two-dose vaccine in 12- to 15-year-olds, expected Wednesday. The expansion can make the community safer, said Carla VandeWeerd, director of research for The Villages Health and director of UF Health Precision Health Research Center - The Villages. “Even though (youth) don’t suffer typically from more severe forms of COVID-19, they are able to pass it to other people,” she said. Pfizer finished its study on children 12 and older in March, reporting no cases of COVID-19 among 2,260 fully vaccinated volunteers and side effects similar to those in adults.
Positivity rates
The vaccination efforts of those 16 and older have led to a state positivity rate in the single digits, including 5% reported Monday. There was 2,296 new cases reported Monday, a contrast from a snapshot 30 days ago, when Florida experienced 7,121 new cases. Locally, four new cases were reported in Sumter County, 27 in Lake and 30 in Marion, according to the Florida Department of Health.
What’s Taking Place Locally
In Sumter, 583 people ages 16 to 24 have received at least one dose as of Sunday, up from 469 on April 24, with 5,206 in Marion and 8,258 in Lake. “Being able to vaccinate more young people will only help us get toward herd immunity,” amid challenges, VandeWeerd said. Following updated CDC and state guidelines, Villages Charter School checks temperatures as needed and masks are optional outdoors.
Schools Could Expand Offerings
Lake County Schools anticipates making Pfizer doses available to students 12 and older, a spokeswoman said, with Department of Health and school officials talking about the possibility. Lake has given first and second doses at five high schools to students and residents age 16 and older. The Villages Charter School has given first and second doses of Moderna to students, staff and family 18 and older.
What’s Coming Next
Moderna is expected to finish a study on patients 12 to 17 by midyear. “Their early data is also very positive,” VandeWeerd said, hoping for approval within three months. “That would really make it easy for us to scale up,” with Pfizer difficult to get in Sumter, she said. Johnson & Johnson also is studying ages 12 to 17. Pfizer is studying ages 5 to 11, and could request another age reduction by September.
