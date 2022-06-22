Pet therapy teams bring comfort, joy

Carmen Tedrick gently picks up Gidget, a 4-year-old lhasapoo dog, and puts her in Lori McCawley’s lap. “Say hello to this lovely lady here,” Tedrick tells Gidget. Gidget settles in, to McCawley’s delight. Tedrick and Gidget are one of UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation’s new pet therapy teams. The program is meant to add another layer of care for patients at the hospital. Judging by McCawley’s reaction, it’s making waves. The auxiliary foundation is a nonprofit organization formed in 2013 that works to support the mission of UF Health The Villages Hospital. In 2021, about 670 volunteers donated 95,346 hours of service in about 40 areas of the hospital. Now, they’re expanding to pet therapy. Lou Emmert, the foundation president, wanted to add a pet therapy program for several years, but the timing was never right.
There’s a lot of studies about the power animals have to help patients not just emotionally, but physically. For example, the Mayo Clinic says that, for people who are experiencing a range of different health health problems, having them participate in animal-assisted therapy can reduce pain and anxiety.
“I think it brightens the patients’ day when they see a pet come around,” said Gloria Counselman, department chair of the pet therapy program. “It gives them some companionship, something to touch.”
Emmert, an animal lover, has personally seen the effect pets can have. When her mother was in hospice, she asked if Emmert and her sister could bring their dogs.
They did, and the dogs laid on the bed with her mother.
“Even though she was close to death it was what she wanted, and it was very touching,” said Emmert, of the Village of Belle Aire.
In early March, the stars lined up at the hospital and the auxiliary got the thumbs up to begin planning the new program. Emmert looked at the community to see if there were any local therapy groups.
She reached out to Tedrick, team coordinator for the Dynamic Dog Therapy Team.
Tedrick’s first thought, she said, was “Yippee!”
“I give credit to the auxiliary and UF Health, because we had attempted to bring our dogs in here over the past five, maybe six years, and they just didn’t feel comfortable about it,” said Tedrick, of the Village of Osceola Hills.
Teams began visiting the hospital in April. At first there were only five teams with random schedules.
“So it’s been a work in progress,” Emmert said.
However, the program has exploded in the past months. Now there’s 17 teams, most of whom are from Dynamic Dogs, and 15 of them are on regular schedules.
Tedrick hasn’t kept count of how many times she’s visited the hospital since the program began. Gidget, however, is a familiar sight for staff, and a welcome one for patients.
Even before Gidget got onto McCawley’s lap, McCawley was reaching out to her. Once Gidget was seated, McCawley began petting her.
“Hi there sweetie,” said McCawley, of Village Rio Grande.
That happiness isn’t an unusual patient reaction.
“The first thing you see is a smile, and then their eyes light up,” said Counselman, of the Village of Sanibel.
Anyone interested in joining the program must be currently certified through one of the following approved organizations: Alliance of Therapy Dogs, Pet Partners, or Therapy Dogs International. For more information, call the volunteer placement office at 352-751-8176.
Specialty Editor Leah Schwarting can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5375, or leah.schwarting@thevillagesmedia.com.
