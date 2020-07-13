Personal care helps recharge caregivers

For exercise, Carolyn and Rich Vena back the car out of the garage to make a dance space, crank up some rock ’n’ roll on their stereo and boogie down together. Rich was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease 11 years ago, and Carolyn has taken on the role of 24/7 caregiver since then, part of the ranks of caregivers who have been in the role for multiple years. With 1 in 5 adult Americans serving in a caregiving role, half have provided care for at least two years, according to statistics recently released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those statistics were collected by The Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, which collects information on health-related risk behaviors of Americans. Besides maintaining their dance routine, something they’ve enjoyed throughout their marriage, the Venas, of the Village of Summerhill, exercise to videos together.
“Studies show the positive benefits of physical activity for all groups of people,” said Melissa Denham, population health specialist for The Villages Health.
“Caregivers should also remember to incorporate this into their daily routine as often as possible, as the positive impact affects their overall well-being, but also their ability to care for their loved one.”
'One of the hardest jobs'
The caregiving role requires that a person’s mental and physical health be at its peak, Denham said.
“Caregivers sometimes struggle to take care of themselves as their main focus is on their loved one, which makes those routine check-ups with their physicians extremely important,” she said.
It’s one of the hardest jobs, she said, and a caregiver’s mental health is as important as physical health.
She recommends caregivers set aside time for themselves to just “breathe” and take a break to avoid caregiver burnout.
Caregiver support groups are one of the vital resources available to Villagers, but she also suggests that caregivers keep in regular contact with a counselor.
“I tell my caregiver patients, if you aren’t mentally and physically healthy, you will not be able to take care of your loved one to the full extent,” she said. “Taking care of yourself is not being selfish; it’s being smart.”
More women as caregivers
Another of the CDC statistics report that 58% of caregivers are women.
The imbalance, Denham said, is because men have a higher incidence of chronic diseases than women. Women are also regarded as the homemaker and caregiver, a common perception that persists.
“Some women may still feel it necessary to fill this role and care for their loved one, whereas some men in similar situations may not be able to fill this role and in turn rely on others (and) care companies to fill that role,” she said.
Len Galeucia said more women are caregivers because, in the case of Alzheimer’s, more men than women get the disease.
Galeucia, of the Village of Dunedin, has offered respite care for the past seven years as a volunteer with churches, including St. Mark’s Catholic Church and New Covenant United Methodist Church. As a former hospital administrator with an extensive background in health care, he knows how to help. He even wrote an activity book for caregivers to do with their loved ones titled, “200 Activities: A Caregiver’s Guide for Alzheimer’s.”
Before the pandemic, he’d spend about three to four hours with a loved one while the caregiver ran errands. He frequently is called on to offer advice, and makes referrals to various elder care services, such as an elder care attorney for financial matters, and referrals to the Alzheimer’s Family Organization.
“The service I provide gives (caregivers) an opportunity to take care of themselves,” he said, cautioning that he knows about 40% of caregivers die before their loved ones do, often because of the stress associated with the role.
“There’s no question the caregiver is under a tremendous amount of physical, emotional, financial and personal stress,” he said.
With the usual resources engaged in social distancing right now, he said the best thing a caregiver can do is to stay in touch with their physicians, who will notice any behavioral issues, not just with the loved one, but with themselves.
Preventing Burnout
Denham defines caregiver burnout as a “state of physical, emotional and mental exhaustion.”
It can occur when caregivers don’t get the assistance they need or if they try to do more than they are able to do, physically and financially.
Besides taking time for themselves, caregivers benefit from socialization, Denham said. It’s also important to get enough sleep.
She said 36.7% of caregivers are sleep deprived, “so trying to maintain good sleep habits are just as important for the mental and physical health.”
Physical activity is equally as important, Denham said.
For self-care, Rich Cole walks his dog and rides laps on his recumbent bike, making sure he’s never farther than four minutes away from the house.
By far, Cole beats the CDC statistic that 1 in 3 caregivers provide at least 20 hours of care per week.
The Village of Glenbrook resident is on call 24/7 with his wife, Barbara, who has Alzheimer’s and started with issues related to the illness in 2014.
“She cannot be left alone,” he said.
His day begins by getting her up at 7 a.m. and unfolds with caregiving duties for the remainder, each and every day.
The CDC statistics report that nearly 80% of caregivers help with household tasks and more than 50% assist with personal care.
“Personal care is the most important thing she needs help with,” he said, such as with showers.
He has learned by trial and error that his wife takes verbal cues well, and if he tells her steps — turn the shower knob, for example — she responds appropriately.
Carolyn said the most important thing a caregiver needs to do is to relax, stay positive and take one day at a time. And if the caregiver and loved one are arguing about who is right in a debate, yield to the one with the memory issues.
“Remember that whatever is their reality is reality,” she said. “Don’t try to convince them that your reality is the correct one, otherwise you’re at loggerheads.”
While Rich concedes that Carolyn is right most of the time, he takes it upon himself to keep things light so that things don’t get too serious.
“I lighten the subject matter up,” he said. “Otherwise, you go bonkers.”
