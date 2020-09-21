Performers continue driveway concerts five months later

Back in April, Billie Thatcher’s neighbor sent her an email asking if she would consider holding a driveway concert in their seven-house cul-de-sac in the Village of Springdale. Itching to get back to performing, she agreed, thinking it might last a few weeks.
Five months later, Thatcher has hardly missed a performance, and neither have her neighbors, who flock to her driveway or log in via livestream each week.
Thatcher was among the first local performers to find a way to continue entertaining during COVID-19, and she and others continue to offer this adapted form of live entertainment to their fans.
Every Monday evening, Thatcher sets up her sound equipment on her driveway. She said transitioning from the stage to the driveway was an adjustment.
“Oh brother, was it ever,” she said. “(But) I have been going out to clubs for many years, and in the beginning I said, ‘If I can set up this PA system in a rec center, I can set it up on a driveway.’”
With her friend Kevin O’Connell accompanying on the keyboard, Thatcher performs an assortment of songs from the ’50s through the ’70s.
To mitigate the Florida heat, they purchased a tent and pushed performances to a later time. Rain or shine, she said their fans continued to show.
“It’s been a fun experiment. One Monday it rained on and off the whole time and we heard some groups canceled. We put the tent up so we were under cover and said, ‘If you don’t want us to do this, we won’t do it,’ but they (asked us to do it),” she said.
Thatcher also sets up a livestream on her Facebook page for those who can’t attend in person.
She spoke of one neighbor who makes sure to tell her every Monday night how much she enjoys the concerts, and another who logs in every week to the livestream.
Thatcher said she will continue to hold the concerts, though less frequently, as long as her fans want them, which she doesn’t think will stop any time soon.
“It’s reinforced the fact that music is a wonderful way to touch people’s hearts,” she said. “I see it on their faces, on their comments on email or Facebook.”
In April, Villages Blues Society member Bob Shea approached group founders Marcia and Mark Adams, about hosting driveway concerts at his house in the Village of Lynnhaven.
As a nonprofit, the Adams jumped on the opportunity to help raise funds for Florida blues musicians who are struggling during COVID-19.
“And also for our Blues Society — we have such great followers. We have some of them who have been to every (event),” said Marcia, of the Village Palo Alto.
The group typically attracts about 250 blues lovers to their concerts at La Hacienda, Rohan and Everglades recreation centers.
They have limited driveway concerts to a capacity of 100 people to maintain social distancing, and their twice-monthly driveway concerts featuring Florida blues musicians have sold out each time.
Mark said the setup and tear-down for their driveway concerts takes less time than for their recreation center concerts.
“Since it’s not a large production, they bring a minimal amount of equipment so they can pull right up to the driveway,” Mark said. “So we get set up in a whole lot less time, and we don’t have the lighting so it’s a much easier setup and tear-down.”
Though they would rather be back in the recreation centers, they said their diehard fans brave the elements.
For the most part the group has been able to avoid rain, having had to postpone only one concert. When it does rain, their fans wait it out, Marcia said.
The large oak trees in Shea’s yard offer some shade in addition to a canopy for the musicians.
They also livestream the concerts for fans across the state and the world.
“We have huge support, we’ve definitely learned that,” Marcia said. “We’ve got one couple who missed one time, and they said, ‘We’re not ever missing again.’”
Mark said the lessons will all be learned once they can reflect back on the experience.
“We just kind of fumble our way through and do the best we can with what we’ve got to work with, and the musicians are amazingly appreciative,” he said.
Staff writer Liz Coughlin can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5304, or liz.coughlin@thevillagesmedia.com.
