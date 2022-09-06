PAWS pack offers young readers a friendly ear

Children at Leesburg Public Library recently practiced their reading skills with an extra special audience — a bee, a turtle and a clown. Therapy dogs Merlin, Charlie and Mer went to the library in costume Thursday for the Reader of the Pack event, where they gathered around and listened to children read. The program aims to boost children’s confidence by allowing them to read to a judgment-free group. “The idea behind the event is to give children who have difficulty reading an encouraging environment where the pressure can come off,” said Melissa Curry, Leesburg Public Library Youth Services supervisor. “It’s a space where kids can freely read without someone telling them that they are doing it right or wrong.” The attentive listeners were part of PAWS Therapy Dogs, a Lake County-based 501 (c)(3) organization that takes therapy animals to elementary schools, libraries, nursing homes and hospitals to cheer people up or, in this case, help them learn.
Reader of the Pack takes place the first Thursday of each month at the library for kids of all ages. Curry said library staff pull “easy reader” books and some juvenile fiction and nonfiction books from their collection for kids to choose.
The library has hosted these events for more than eight years, she said.
“The event is designed for children to improve their literacy skills,” Curry said.
Studies have shown having therapy dogs in a variety of settings with children enhances their well-being, according to a 2021 report from the National Library of Medicine.
The animals can potentially reduce physiological symptoms of stress by lowering cortisol levels, increasing positive emotions, promoting engagement in learning activities and positive attitudes toward learning, reducing negative behaviors and much more, the report said.
PAWS member Sally Guggino, who attended Thursday’s event with Merlin, found the all-volunteer organization nearly 20 years ago.
“I was at a dog park with my dog and I saw this group of people off to the side in a circle having a meeting, and I just decided to walk over,” the Groveland resident said.
Guggino said as soon as she heard the words “dog therapy group,” she knew she wanted to be part of it.
“Ever since that moment, I’ve had several dogs go through the PAWS training, and I’ve been with the PAWS organization ever since,” she said.
Guggino said Merlin has been a PAWS therapy dog for more than five years. She said he fits in well with the organization because he is friendly, likes other dogs and children, and is not excitable.
“I always thought Merlin could be a therapy dog since I got him,” she said.
Merlin loves making people feel calm and the experience has been a positive one, she added.
“He lives to go on therapy visits,” Guggino said. “When I take his original blue collar off and I put my red shirt on, and we get in the car and go to a therapy place he’s been before, such as the library, he knows where we are. He knows instantly he is here to work.”
Though the organization is made up of more than 100 volunteers, Guggino said she encourages other pet owners to look into getting their pet certified and joining the group.
“We are always looking for volunteers and new members,” Guggino said. “It is very easy for your dog to be an accredited therapy dog. They have to be accredited through Alliance of Therapy Dogs, have to be at least a year old and in your possession for six months.”
For more information about PAWS or how your pet can become a therapy dog, go to pawstherapydogs.com/details.
Staff writer Faith Callens can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5304, or faith.callens@thevillagesmedia.com.
