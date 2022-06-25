Patriotic pageantry ready to fly

In one of the most patriotic places in America, a retired Army lieutenant colonel is preparing to perform in a show that celebrates Independence Day. Paula Furr taught her fellow dancers how to salute properly for the Evolution Dance performance coming up next week.
“I’m excited and nervous,” said Furr, of the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter. “It’s a truly beautiful performance. I’ve had a wonderful opportunity to learn from and dance with these professional, fabulous dancers. I love to tap. That’s a lot of fun.” Leading up to the Fourth of July, residents have several ways to celebrate including a big bash to get you in the holiday mood. Evolution Dance, led by musical director Diane Vargas, will present “American Pride” at 3 and 7 p.m. June 29 and 4 p.m. Thursday at Savannah Center. Tickets start at $20 and are available at any Villages Box Office location or online at thevillagesentertainment.com.
“Everybody feels the excitement, coming up on summer time and the Fourth of July,” said Vargas, of the Village of Bonita. “Audiences have been enthusiastic and receptive to it.”
The troupe of 32 dancers will move to routines created by six choreographers using lyrical, jazz, or tap.
During the patriotic celebration, this year’s focus will shine toward the soldiers and the first responders, “those that have given so much,” Vargas said.
Along with the performance by Evolution Dance, there are several other events residents can attend.
American Craft Endeavors is doing something different this year by bringing in an Arts and Craft Show during the summer. People can experience this free event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 2 and 3 at Brownwood Paddock Square.
“Many of the fine crafters asked if we could do another showcase for those who stick around and sweat it out with the rest of us,” said Elizabeth Dashiell, communications director for American Craft Endeavors. “It’s something cool to look forward to.”
About 100 vendors consisting of a mixture of fine artists and crafters showcase 100% handmade creations including jewelry, folk art, pottery, paintings, scented soaps, and clothing. Some of the exhibitors are brand new to the group. The festival also will have a green market area.
“I hope everyone enjoys having a little bit of high-season events and the fun, beautiful interaction that people have with crafters and artists,” Dashiell said. “They’re going to see some really cool new stuff.”
On July 3, Bands of The Villages, directed by Hugh Wicks and Ward Green, will present its annual Patriotic Spectacular at 3 and 7 p.m. July 3 at Savannah Center. Tickets are $15 and are available at any Villages Box Office location or online at thevillagesentertainment.com.
Proceeds from the performance benefits Ukraine relief efforts, as well as Fisher House in Tampa.
The 100-piece band, featuring members of The Villages Concert Band, The Villages New Horizons Band, and The Villages Hometown Band performs its first Fourth of July-themed concert in two years.
“We’re thrilled to get back to it,” Wicks said. “I love the joy of making music together and the joy of celebrating our country together. There’s a love that is shared in the room and everybody’s on the same page. We love America and are grateful for her.”
Expect to hear such pieces as “The Battle Hymn of the Republic;” a World War II medley called “Home Front;” “Dixieland Jam;” “American River Songs;” and a couple of marches from John Philip Sousa.
“You can’t do July 4 without Sousa,” said Wicks, of the Village of Fernandina. “There’s something very special about that.”
Also on the Fourth of July, Brownwood Paddock Square is home to the All American Brews and Cruise, running from 4 to 9 p.m. The event sponsored by The Villages Entertainment is free and open to the public.
“We hope they have a great time with friends and family, creating long-lasting memories,” said Chalsi Cox, special events manager for The Villages Entertainment. “We also hope the event brings in a large crowd like we had before the pandemic.”
Several sponsored tents from World of Beer, Tri-Eagle Sales and The Sunny Pint will serve a variety of craft beers for people to taste, while food vendors will have numerous things to eat.
The “cruise” portion of the evening involves members of The Villages Classic Automobile Club, Heart of Florida Model A Restorers Club, and the Tin Lizzies of North Central Florida showing off their classic cars around the square.
Ronnie Dee and the Superstars, a Tampa-based band, will keep the music going throughout the event at the Dog Trot Porch. The group is making its first appearance in The Villages.
Resident lifestyle groups including Aloha O’ Ka Hula, The Villages Cheerleaders, The Villages Twirlers and Drum Corps, and the Prime Time Twirlers will perform throughout the evening.
Closing out the evening’s festivities is the Patriotic Projection Light Show, which will kick off its combination of lights and sounds at around 8:45 p.m.
“It’s been a huge hit,” Cox said. “It’s a great alternative to fireworks.”
Staff writer Michael Fortuna can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5273, or michael.fortuna@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.