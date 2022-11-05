Path To Victory: Senior Voters Hold the Key

Since the beginning of the year, Sumter County has been abuzz with campaign activity as candidates try to win one of Florida’s key voting blocs: seniors.
For the past 10 months or so, candidates have been crisscrossing Sumter, the nation’s oldest county, to try to win over voters. Most stops have been in The Villages, which has come to represent the senior vote in Florida. It’s an important vote, given that seniors consistently turn out.
“More than younger people, (seniors) regard voting as a very important civic duty and part of patriotism,” said Susan MacManus, University of South Florida professor emeritus in political science. “Those are very strong reasons for why seniors vote.”
Early voting ended Saturday in the tri-county area, meaning that many already have made their choices in a midterm where the governor’s mansion and a U.S. Senate seat are up for grabs.
There are also local races, and Villages precincts in Sumter County are being asked to weigh in on whether they wish to create an independent special fire district designed to oversee and fund The Villages Public Safety Department’s unique, retiree-focused services. It would also be a transition to a resident-elected board and provide full transparency on future fire department funding.
With so much at stake, voters in Sumter County, which holds most of The Villages, have flocked to the ballot box.
By the end of the first day of early voting, Oct. 25, about 20.8% of Sumter’s voters had cast their ballots in person or through the mail. At the time, the rate was the highest in the state.
A s of Friday, the day before early voting ended, Sumter County was still in pole position with a turnout rate of about 55.9%.
“Look at the makeup of The Villages,” said Bob Jacques, who, along with his wife, Kathy, voted Oct. 27 at Laurel Manor Recreation. “What else are we going to do beside our duty?”
“There’s great generations here,” added Kathy Jacques, of the Village of Lynnhaven.
The generational gap in voting does show. In the 2020 election, voters 65 and older made up 25.7% of the nation’s voting population, even though they only made up 23% of the actual population, according to “Voting and Registration in the Election of November 2020” by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Meanwhile, those 18-29 made up only 16.5% of voters, but 20.3% of the population.
Generally seniors have more time, said Deana Rohlinger, professor of sociology and research associate at the Pepper Institute of Aging and Public Policy at Florida State University. They also have shared interests, community connections, party ties and an interest in some outcomes like Medicare and Social Security that younger voters don’t.
“That’s an umbrella finding about seniors and voting that seems very enduring,” Rohlinger said. “But there’s also some generational differences that can color the character of participation in a particular way.”
How someone born in 1990 looks at the world is very different than someone born in 1950, she said. The world has changed, and the kinds of events people see are different, as is what they think is possible and how to effect change. Seniors are also motivated, which can come from their community ties. When you’re part of a community, possibly a retirement community, people keep each other accountable for all sorts of things, Rohlinger said.
People will ask you if you’ve voted, even if they’re not asking about who or what you voted for.
“There’s this sense that this is something that we care about and this is something that we do,” Rohlinger said. “It’s all part of being a part of a community and having these connections: you also have some accountability. Social ties are strong.”
There are also reasons specific to this election. Back in September, AARP released a survey commissioned from Fabrizio Ward & Impact Research. It found that 90% of voters 50 and older interviewed were extremely motivated to vote in November.
“With the price of necessities like groceries, housing, and health care so high, Florida residents want their leaders to provide solutions to inflation and the rising cost of living,” Jeff Johnson, AARP Florida state director, said in a statement. “The message is clear: If candidates want to win, they should pay attention to the issues that matter to Floridians 50-plus.”
That’s especially true considering Florida’s flair for close elections.
Accordingly, candidates are paying attention to seniors. Most of the statewide candidates, both Democratic and Republican, have campaigned in The Villages or Sumter County this year, some more than once. In fact, Florida’s first lady Casey DeSantis is scheduled to swing by the Brownwood Hotel and Spa at 3:30 p.m. today to campaign for her husband, Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Campaigns are also spending with seniors in mind.
“If you look at how campaigns are spending their money, a lot of them are spending more on the traditional methods (mailers, TV ads), because both parties are prepared for the fact that this will be a typical pattern of voters, and that will be boomers and older voters,” MacManus said.
Right now, the success of those efforts is unknown. Candidates will find out Tuesday though, one way or another.
Specialty Editor Leah Schwarting can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5375, or leah.schwarting@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.