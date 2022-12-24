Pastors prepare for year’s biggest sermon

Today

Mainly clear. Hard freeze expected. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Mainly clear. Hard freeze expected. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. High 47F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.