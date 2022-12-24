Pastors prepare for year’s biggest sermon

Closing in on his first anniversary at St. George Episcopal Church, The Rev. Jim Taylor has wrapped up the most important sermon of the church year — the Christmas sermon. Taylor took the role of rector at the church Jan. 1. “It’s been a great year at St. George Episcopal,” he said. “We’ve picked up 50 new church members this year, and we are expecting large gatherings for all of our Christmas weekend services. We are blessed in so many ways.”
Crafting the Christmas sermon can be easy, yet difficult. The story of the birth of Jesus is universal and has been shared for generations. But for some clergy, they want to share that story in different ways. In Taylor’s case, it’s the first time he’s telling the story to the St. George Episcopal congregation.“I plan to emphasize that Jesus came to the word as a bright light of God,” he said. “In a way, St. George is a bright light to The Villages and surrounding communities, as we are sharing God’s love to all.”During his tenure at St. George Episcopal, Taylor has learned what works and what doesn’t in terms of sermons, so what he writes for Christmas doesn’t take as long as other weeks. However, he knows this sermon must be specifically tailored.
“We will have a mix of church members, visitors and others at these services,” he said. “For our new faces, I want to leave them with a message that they will remember. And I also want to make sure to be sensitive to those who may have lost loved ones in the last year and are having a hard time finding Christmas spirit.”
When Pastor Keith Johnson of the Chapel of Christian Faith in The Villages writes a sermon, he studies both scripture and his congregation. He will be well-prepared when he delivers his Christmas Day sermon, titled “Do You Know What Child This Is?”
“I want to find out what my congregants know, what they know and what they need to know before I wrap up what I write,” he said. “With this Christmas sermon, everybody’s going to say they know the answer, but I plan to go deeper into the question.”
Johnson finds that Chapel congregants want to hear the truth when it comes to a sermon.
“They want to hear God’s word,” he said. “I’m in the ministry of reminding people. My conviction is that it doesn’t matter what stories I tell, I want to tell them the truth — that God loves us deeply and he sent us his son. And when they hear the truth, they want to do what God says.”
When the Rev. Bridgette Sullenger crafts her Christmas sermon for congregants at First Christian Disciples of Christ in Wildwood, she knows that she is addressing members who love the holiday.
“They see it as a time to come together with those they care for and love and to share in the four aspects of Christmas: hope, peace, joy and love,” she said. “They also recognize that it’s a time to reach out to others in deeper kindness.”
Sullenger was determined to craft a unique sermon this Christmas, and she believes she’s done just that.
“I came up with the idea of opening special presents, and I hope to incorporate how we open our hearts to Jesus and what a special present he is,” she said. “In addition, I’m going to try and jog their memory a bit with some of their favorite special present memories of Christmas. While the giving and receiving of presents is one custom we share in, we never lose sight of the true meaning of Christmas — the birth of our Jesus.”
For Pastor Isaac Deas of New Bethel Community Church in Summerfield, he’s focused on keeping his emotions in check.
“My congregation knows that I cry at the drop of a hat,” he said with a laugh. “I’m making sure I’ll try to keep my composure.”
Deas enjoys sharing a timeless story with his congregation.“It’s a story that never gets old,” he said. “It brings the church together and strengthens our faith. Speaking about the day of his birth is very personal to the church community.”
Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
