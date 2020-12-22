Pastors prepare for Christmas sermons

The Rev. James Rockey knows that his Christmas sermon is one of the most important sermons of the year. Rockey, of Amazing Grace Lutheran Church, will deliver that sermon before his Oxford congregation twice on Christmas Eve. “In terms of the amount of work it will take to finish the sermon, it will be about the same as last year,” Rockey said. “But with what has happened this year, I know that certain points regarding the story of Christmas must be emphasized, particularly that God is always with us through thick and thin.” Other pastors agree with Rockey, as Villagers and others slowly return to their local houses of worship after they were shut down for months earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With an audience of in-person congregants mixed with those watching online, this year’s Christmas sermons will be an important one.
For the Rev. Harold Hendren, senior pastor of New Covenant United Methodist Church in The Villages, this year’s sermon has already started.
“I’ve been doing a sermon series on the different names we find for Christ this Advent,” he said. “I’ve found 900 different names or titles attached to Christ, and I’ve taken some of them to weave into the Christmas Story.”
It’s been quite a year for Hendren. Days before he was to deliver his Christmas sermon last year, he was in a devastating auto accident. And when he was ready to return to the pulpit this spring, New Covenant UMC had to shut down due to COVID-19, forcing him to lead the church virtually.
“When I was lying in the middle of the intersection, not knowing my future, I felt God’s presence with me,” Hendren said. “Even throughout this pandemic, God’s presence is with all of us. I plan to emphasize during my Christmas Eve sermon that the presence of God continues to walk with us through these difficult, dark times.”
God being there also is the focus of the Rev. John Kelly’s Christmas Eve sermon at St. George Episcopal Church. Kelly and his family were directly affected by COVID-19, so this year’s sermon will be deeply personal for him.
“With all that we have dealt with, we must emphasize that there’s always room for God,” he said. “For many of us, 2021 will be a restart, a real hope that normalcy will return. It’s also a sign that God continues to be with us.”
At the Chapel of Christian Faith, senior pastor Keith Johnson is putting the finishing touches on his Christmas Eve sermon. He plans to title it “When God Interrupts Your Plans.”
“I will talk about the events of this year as I look back at how Joseph, Mary and various others had their plans changed by the birth of Jesus,” he said. “And even though plans change and things do not happen like you expect, God is still there for you.”
This year’s Christmas sermon is a special one for the Rev. Debbie Casanzio of Lady Lake United Methodist Church. It’s her first Christmas service at the church, having been named its pastor earlier this year. And she arrived in Lady Lake at a time when her new congregation could not gather as a group because the sanctuary was closed due to COVID-19. So she will be the first to admit that the start of her tenure has been a bit unpredictable.
“In a time where everything is changing, the story of Christ’s birth is the one constant in our lives,” Casanzio said. “We’re kind of resting in the beauty of the constant and the joy that Christ brings at Christmas, regardless of what is happening in the world. The story of Christmas never changes, and it’s one that we need to share year after year.”
As for Rockey, his sermon comes at a time when Amazing Grace Lutheran, like many churches in the area, is slowly finding a new sense of normalcy. He said the church currently is at about 70% of its pre-pandemic attendance. Amazing Grace Lutheran also has been able to pull off some of its signature events in different ways, from a socially distanced Fall Festival on church grounds to a virtual take on its “Advent by Candlelight” outreach.
The church was able to open up its popular Amazing Grace Early Learning Center for toddlers and preschoolers this fall. Some traditions at the school have changed in the era of COVID-19. For example, instead of the children going to chapel, Rockey comes to the classrooms. Other things remain the same, particularly the optimism of the kids.
“Even at 3 or 4, the children understand that we have a God that came to us as a light through darkness,” he said. “They understand, for instance, that the branches of a Christmas tree point to heaven, point to hope. My sermon, and the regular lessons we teach congregants young and old, will keep pushing that God is the light of hope, and He will lead us through this darkness.”
Senior Writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
