Pastors flock to The Villages

Steve Clarke and his family recently arrived in The Villages, and they are enjoying life in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Clarke’s wife, Debbie, is working at Citizens First Bank, while their three youngest children are set to become students at The Villages Charter School. As for Clarke, he’s now on the job as worship pastor at Live Oaks Community Church. “Coming to Live Oaks seems like the most generous way our Lord could favor me,” Clarke said. As houses of worship continue to grow in and around The Villages, there is also a need for new clergy, particularly after outgoing pastors retire, reduce their workload or move on to other churches. Clarke is one of at least three new pastors who recently started their work at Villages-area churches, and all of them are being welcomed with open arms by their congregations.
Clarke describes the role of worship pastor as someone who helps congregants get settled into worship. One way worship pastors do that, Clarke said, is through music, and it’s his role to build and cultivate musical relationships at Live Oaks.
“As Live Oaks grows, so does the need for music,” he said. “The church is getting ready to open its new worship building in the South Villages across from Brownwood Paddock Square, and that will require additional musicians and talent to assist in making the worship flow.”
Clarke has been leading worship in some form for more than 30 years, serving in a variety of denominations and working with large choirs and full orchestras. He’s only been at Live Oaks Community for a couple of weeks, but he likes what he sees from the congregation and the community.
“I walked in on a recent Filler Factory gathering, where congregants put together shoeboxes for Samaritan’s Purse,” he said. “I’ve never seen something like this, and it shows the commitment and kindness that Live Oaks has towards The Villages and elsewhere. ”
Disney to discipleship
Another worship pastor looking to make the music even better is Mike Thomas, who started his work at New Life Christian Church in Wildwood on April 6. Thomas is a native Floridian with 25 years experience in music ministry. He also is a professional trumpet player who was a regular performer at Walt Disney World Resort’s Epcot.
“I may be one of the few new pastors here who actually heard of The Villages before arriving here,” said Thomas with a laugh. “The Villages is a community that’s strongly committed to faith, and I am happy to help out where I can.”
Like Clarke at Live Oaks, Thomas is in charge of all things music at New Life Christian. The church has a full choir, a series of “praise teams” made of smaller groups within the choir, as well as a band, so there is plenty to keep Thomas busy.
“I’ll also be charge of some of the technical areas of the church, helping to lead and train people in all things tech,” he said. “I’ll also help our lead pastor, Matt Malott, when it comes to pastoral care and visits, as well as working with small groups and outreach.”
Thomas has only been at New Life Christian for a short while, but he already is seeing Villagers and other congregants stepping up to help those in need. For instance, he noticed congregants donating medical supplies to the Fellowship of Associates of Medical Evangelism, which forwards supplies and facilities to developing countries. New Life Christian has been a longtime supporter of the group.
“To see our congregation donate food for local pantries and wheelchairs for medical evangelism is inspiring,” he said. “I can tell that Villagers are enthusiastic to help their church when they are asked.”
A vote of confidence
In Lady Lake, North Lake Presbyterian Church concluded its 17-month search for an associate pastor last month when congregants overwhelmingly voted to welcome the Rev. Shawn Smith to the role. Smith said he’s excited to be involved with the church.
“Coming into the congregational vote, I received votes of confidence from the church’s nominating committee, its pastors, as well as church elders,” he said. “I am so excited and grateful to have this much support.”
Smith has worked as a pastor at churches in Virginia and Illinois, and spent the last two years as a pastor at GraceWay Church in Leesburg. He said that, at the surface, his role is to assist North Lake Presbyterian Senior Pastor the Rev. Jeffrey Hosmer, but there is a lot more to the job.
“My primary task is to make sure that all congregants, regardless of age, are being accounted for and taken care of at the church,” he said. “I’m looking to assist the many ministries and small groups that North Lake has to offer, make sure we continue our initiative in providing both in-person and virtual opportunities at the church.”
And, Smith is seeing the generosity and can-do spirit of Villagers and others at work.
“Even before the vote, I was hearing from some of our congregants, asking if I needed assistance with anything,” he said. “Our congregation is made up of people who want to help the community and beyond, and I’m blessed to be part of it.”
A congregation reunited
The Rev. Dr. Bridgette Sullenger began serving as lead pastor of First Christian (Disciples of Christ) in Wildwood back in February, around the same time the church was reopening for public worship, nearly a year after in-person events were shut down to COVID-19.
“Attendance has been on the uptick these last two months, although our sanctuary has been modified for social-distancing purposes,” she said. “A few remain a little weary about coming to services yet but are watching worship on our YouTube page.”
Sullenger served as a hospice minister in California and briefly served as a pastor in Broward County before coming to First Christian, a church Villagers may be familiar with by its building, an all-purpose fabric structure with a unique look of its own.
“We’ve been called everything from the ‘Hershey Kiss’ to the ‘Garlic Clove’,” Carolyn Hoffman, head of missions and ministry for First Christian, said with a laugh.
First Christian got its start in 1999 by residents of Continental Country Club in Wildwood, with the first services taking place in a club activity room. Congregants moved to its current location next to the club on Christmas Eve of 2007.
“This is an older congregation, but also the most active congregation I’ve ever been a part of,” Sullenger noted. “If you ask them for help, they are ready to help. It’s just a question of how much help is needed.”
‘Everyone wants to help’
Sullenger may be the lead pastor, but Disciples of Christ tradition dictates that all congregants who are baptized within the church are called to minister to others with diverse spiritual gifts. Even though she’s only been on the job for two months, Sullenger said she has seen her congregation step up again and again.
“We recently had a funeral outside in our memorial garden, and congregants were quick to assist when it came to setting up chairs, as well as getting a sound system operating,” she said. “During Sunday worship, I never have to ask someone to hand out bulletins or help people to their seats. They simply want to help their fellow congregant. Everyone wants to help.”
And as the church continues to open up and the southern Villages continues to expand, Sullenger wants Villagers, Wildwood residents and others to know that First Christian will be there for them.
“No one is a visitor to the church,” she said. “They are welcomed with open arms and quickly make friends and connections by the end of worship. We are traditional worship with an open and warm congregation.”
Assisted by fellowship
The Rev. Michael Hamel also saw that community spirit when he and his family moved to the area for his new role as pastor of Bethany Lutheran Church in Leesburg.
“We moved into our home on March 11, and there were vanloads of congregants with food and other items for us,” he said. “The next day, we were planning to paint rooms in our new house, and six congregants showed up to help.”
Hamel came to Leesburg from Kankakee, Illinois, where he pastored at a church there. He joked that he’s been “on the ground running” since starting at Bethany Lutheran last month.
“No one is a stranger here at Bethany Lutheran,” he said. “Anyone who walks into the sanctuary becomes a friend of the congregation. Everyone supports one another through thick and thin. It’s a wonderful church, and I’m blessed to be here.”
Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
