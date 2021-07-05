Parks and Recreation offer vital benefits for residents

Trails for hiking and biking, scenic vistas for wildlife viewing and recreation complexes for nearly any activity imaginable all serve a key purpose in their communities. These places help to improve quality of life for the people who live in and visit them. July’s designation as Parks and Recreation Month recognizes these places, from state parks and trails to recreation facilities in The Villages, for the essential services they provide and the ways they benefit people. And just before the month kicked off, the National Recreation and Park Association released the results of a survey that found almost all U.S. adults support their communities investing in parks and recreation infrastructure.
“These beloved spaces are the heart of every community, and additional park and recreation infrastructure is an investment in the people who live, work and play in these areas,” said Kevin Roth, NRPA vice president of research, evaluation and technology.
Such a sentiment resonates with The Villages Developer, as evidenced by the numerous recreation complexes currently in construction that expand on the community’s already abundant activities.
Rich in Benefits
Parks and recreation venues benefit both the people who use them and the communities they serve.
An NRPA survey showed 93% of Americans think parks are beneficial to their mental health, citing benefits such as being outdoors in nature, getting exercise and socializing with family and friends.
That respite from day-to-day stresses was particularly apparent last year at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Roth said. His agency noted that parks offered an outlet for people to stay active when gyms and fitness centers were closed.
Another recently released NRPA survey found 92% of Americans support their local governments investing in recreation opportunities, including parks, community centers, recreation centers and senior centers.
Communities benefit from parks’ presence because they generate billions in economic activity and support higher real estate values, outdoor conservation, tourism and economic development, according to NRPA.
Recreation, especially outdoor activities, is a vital asset to Florida.
Florida generated $49 billion in gross domestic product from outdoor recreation in 2019, the second highest in the nation, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
Blazing New Trails
With the southward expansion of The Villages, the community’s not only expanding the number of recreation facilities, but also offering more opportunities to exercise outdoors along the scenic backdrop of adjacent wetland preserves.
Homestead Recreation Complex, which remains under construction in the Village of Citrus Grove, will include a “secluded” nature park with a boardwalk among its amenities, Jennifer Morse Parr, vice president of The Villages Sales and Marketing, said in a video update on The Villages’ upcoming parks construction.
There’s also a “beautiful nature landscape being developed” near Lake Okahumpka, which will include new boardwalks and pathways for birding and wildlife viewing, Parr said.
Expanding Amenities
When it opens, Homestead Recreation Complex will include a feature unique to the community: Astronomy pads, where astronomers may set up telescopes to look at the stars.
Members of The Villages Astronomy Club are excited for its debut of the 10x10 concrete pads, located within a wooded area where trees will block light pollution from the surrounding area.
The club’s vice president, Mark Graybill, of the Village of Liberty Park, said he thinks Homestead will make a good permanent home for his group’s telescope workshops when it opens.
State Parks Remain Popular
While The Villages has bountiful recreation opportunities, so does the rest of Florida, too.
Its state park system, which currently counts 175 parks, trails and historic sites including six in the tricounty, offers residents and visitors abundant venues for hiking, camping, paddling and observing wildlife.
“There’s some unique natural areas and natural features the state parks manage,” said Mark Knapke, park manager at Lake Griffin State Park, the closest state park from the northern Villages.
Despite its small size and the summer heat, Lake Griffin’s attracting significant interest this summer from campers, Knapke said. He thinks it’s likely because people are continuing to camp and travel on recreational vehicles, trends that emerged last year as people sought socially distanced vacations.
And state leaders are currently seeking to encourage more such travel.
July 1 marked the start of Florida’s inaugural Freedom Week tax holiday, where sales tax is exempt on camping supplies such as tents, sleeping bags and hammocks, water recreation equipment like canoes and kayaks and admissions to state parks.
It continues through today.
Senior writer Michael Salerno can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5369, or michael.salerno@thevillagesmedia.com.
