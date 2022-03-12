Parent groups rally to raise school funds

Parent-led organizations raise thousands in additional funding for local schools, and residents have plenty of upcoming opportunities to support that mission.
The Villages Charter School's parent support organization, Buffalo PRIDE (Partners Responsible in Developing Education), will host the 19th Annual BBQ Bash and the annual Founders' Day festival on the same day this year, April 9.
"These are both great fundraisers," said Erin Natalino, Buffalo PRIDE president. "The BBQ Bash tends to provide a crowd of business partners and residents. Founders' Day is more focused on the families and younger kids."
Buffalo PRIDE also organizes events such as the Closet Clutter yard sale and the Running With The Herd 5K event. The Villages 22nd Annual Charter School Golf Tournament will take place on April 23 this year at Palmer Legends Country Club— tee times begin at 7:22 a.m. and people can sign up to play or sponsor at tvcs.org/golf.
The money the events raise goes directly to supporting the school, said Randy McDaniel, The Villages Charter School's director of education.
"It goes for things such as buying laptops, funding field trips and items in the media centers," McDaniel said.
Parent-teacher organizations at Wildwood Elementary School and Webster Elementary School also are putting together fun events to bring in money.
Wildwood Elementary School will host its annual Chili Bingo fundraiser at 5 p.m. March 25 at Wildwood Community Center, and Webster Elementary School will have its own Chili Bingo fundraiser at 6 p.m. March 18 in the school's cafeteria.
"Chili Bingo is our most profitable event, and the money raised from it goes toward paying for the next year's field trips," said Amanda Hahn, PTO president at Wildwood Elementary School. "It is through the support of businesses and various groups in our community that we are able to receive amazing prizes through donations."
Buffalo PRIDE's BBQ Bash happens from noon to 3 p.m. April 9 at Spanish Springs Town Square, and Founders' Day will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 9 at The Villages Polo Club. The event celebrates the 22nd anniversary of the founding of The Villages Charter School.
This year's Founders' Day will be similar to last year's, said Courtney Gage, PRIDE vice president. It will include hundreds of children's games and activities.
"Founders' Day is a way to show our kiddos a nice day of fun to hang out with their friends' families and teachers in a carnival-type atmosphere," Gage said. "It promotes togetherness, friendship and most of all fun."
Gage is excited that BBQ Bash is finally returning after being on hold during the pandemic.
"BBQ Bash feels new because we have not been able to hold it for the past two years," Gage said. "How exciting that we can bring it back this year."
More than 30 teams from local businesses and sheriff's offices will make a minimum of 150 pounds each of pork, chicken and beef.
McDaniel said teams put in a lot of work for the event.
"We truly appreciate all of our businesses that come out to support us," McDaniel said. "With BBQ Bash, some of them are cooking all night for that."
Anyone can purchase a $5 wristband at the event to sample all the meat and the teams will compete for several awards.
Those who attend Wildwood Elementary School's fundraiser can win prizes such as a television, $400 in gift cards and more.
"The ticket sales and chili sales on the day of the event is practically all profit and goes right back into the school," Hahn said. "For $20, you get 19 game sheets."
The school's PTO has raised more than $3,000 this year, which has paid for student events and school equipment.
Hahn, like many, feels it is her duty to volunteer for the school.
"As a parent, I feel like it is my responsibility to be a part of my children's life and to support their school in anyway I can," she said. "I may not be able to be a teacher in a classroom, and God bless those who are, but I can volunteer my time, energy and talents to help their school be the best experience for the kids, teachers and staff. Wildwood Elementary is an amazing school and deserves the best. I'm here to serve."
Webster Elementary School's Chili Bingo fundraiser costs $10 per game, and participants have the chance to win prizes. The money raised helps many areas of the school.
"Webster's Chili Bingo is the big money event and usually brings in around $4,000," said Michele Crawford, a member of Webster's PTO and organizer of the event. "In years past it has been used for computer software licenses, trophies and awards at fifth grade promotion ceremonies. Events like these provide funds for student incentives, teacher materials and training that might not be included in the yearly budget from the district."
