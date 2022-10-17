Parady Financial Group holds its 10th annual Breast Cancer Fashion Show

Staff at Parady Financial Group are always supporting causes important to their clients. One of the causes the financial service company has helped over the years is breast cancer.
“There are so many clients that have been affected by breast cancer and they do share that with us. We’re very close to our clients,” said Linda Bennett, director of events for Parady Financial Group. “All of our causes are related to the causes that our clients support or are part of.” On Friday, Parady held its 10th annual Breast Cancer Fashion Show and Luncheon at The Brownwood Hotel & Spa
