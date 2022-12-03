Parade brings Christmas spirit to crowds

Santa Claus made quite a few appearances throughout the Christmas Parade held Friday afternoon at Spanish Springs Town Square. He showed up as decorations for golf carts. He rode on the backs of several dogs. At the end of the parade, the jolly old elf himself rode behind a fire engine golf cart, waving to the crowd and wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. During the holiday parade, sponsored by The Villages Recreation and Parks, more than 40 entries ambled down the streets throughout the square. It marked its return to Spanish Springs after several years at The Villages Polo Club. “I think it’s great to have it inside the community, and have it in conjunction with the Tree Lighting Festival,” said Pam Henry, recreation manager of lifestyles, parks and public relations. “We’re getting them ready for some holiday spirit.”
Members of groups including the African American Club, The Villages Twirlers and Drum Corps, Sophisticated Gents, The Villages Cheerleaders, Mickey’s Fanatics, The Villages Parrot Heads Club, Clown Alley 179 and The Villages Motor Racing walked the parade route or drove in golf carts.
The Villages High School Marching Band and cheerleaders made an appearance as well.
Mary Barlow and Jim Malleis watched the parade near Amerikanos Grille. They haven’t missed a parade in the past five years.
“We love it to pieces — the clowns, the veterans, the twirlers, the dogs,” said Malleis, of the Village of Sabal Chase. “The zaniness of the participants was astounding. I couldn’t do that.”
“It’s so lighthearted,” Barlow added.
Barlow liked the fact some of the participants saluted Malleis, who was wearing a hat marking his time serving in the Army in Vietnam.
“That gets you right here,” Barlow said, pointing to her heart.
“I really appreciated that,” Malleis said.
About an hour prior to the parade’s start in the staging area, a group of people who live in the Village Alhambra were getting ready. Theresa Fox sat in the back seat of a golf cart with a keyboard attached. The cart also had a large speaker up front and in the back.
“You can hear us coming,” Fox said.
She had 10 lively Christmas songs ready to go when the group traveled down the streets. Index cards taped to the keyboard showed the different chords for the tunes.
Fox has made at least 11 appearances with the group at the Christmas and St. Patrick’s Day parades.
“It’s just fun,” she said. “I enjoy seeing all the happy faces and seeing our group have a good time.”
At the Golden Retriever Club of The Villages’ spot in the staging area, Nancy and Allan Forrest’s 3-year-old, Molly, who was wearing a Santa coat, couldn’t wait for the parade to start.
“We had to bribe her,” said Nancy, of the Village of Hadley. “We pretended to walk her with her harness (to get the coat on). She wouldn’t wear the hat.”“It’s super exciting to show off the goldens,” Allan added. “(Molly will) be a star. She loves people.”
Cathy Ochs, along with Jim and Judie Wright, came dressed as elves. They planned on handing out plush animals to the crowd along the route.
One time, the Wrights gave a stuffed animal to a child with Parkinson’s. The mother asked them how she could return it to them; they told her the toy was his to keep.
“We decided to do this every year,” said Jim, of the Village Santiago. “I enjoyed seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces.”
The trio participated in last year’s Christmas parade and had success with its gift-giving portion.
“We ran out of presents,” Judie said. “This time we got more. (Being in the parade) seemed like a fun thing to do.”
There may not have been a football game, but members of the Village Gators Social Club brought their tailgating skills to the staging area, with a couple of tables set up with various snacks.
The club, which featured seven decorated orange and blue carts and about 20 walkers, has been a part of the parade for around 10 years.
Club member Peggy Roberts decorated her cart with several holiday-themed bears.
“I enjoy all of us getting together and having fun,” said Roberts, of the Village of Duval.
Staff writer Michael Fortuna can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5273, or michael.fortuna@thevillagesmedia.com.
