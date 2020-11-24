Pantries get ready For Thanksgiving

Pastor Dave Houck, founder and CEO of Help Agency, plans all year for feeding the numerous families in need in the Ocala National Forest. Just like Houck, all the local food pantries have seen an increase of individuals turning to the pantries for help. With Thanksgiving just around the corner, local pantries are making preparations to give their clients the food needed to enjoy a holiday meal with their families. And, as the coronavirus pandemic continues, more families are finding they need an extra hand to put food on the table. “We plan all year long for everything we do, but this year has been tougher than normal,” said Houck, whose nonprofit is the parent organization for SoZo Kids. “But we’ve had some generous people come forward and purchase turkeys and meals so that makes that part easier.”
Houck added that this year families will be eating in the privacy of their home, but with recent donations they will provide about 1,500-1,700 meals, which will help many families that have been affected by the panemic. With the unemployment rate for Florida increasing from 2.8% in January to 7.6% as of September, according to a recent Florida Department of Economic Opportunity news release, these families need all the help they can get.
In addition to the meals being provided for Thanksgiving, Help Agency also is working on assisting families in need with food from the pantry.
“The pantry is as busy as it’s ever been,” Houck said. “I can’t say that (help) hasn’t been coming in though, because just as we need something, someone donates it.”
While many food pantries prepare all year for the holidays and the needs of clients, often with help from Villagers, not everyone sees the work that goes on behind the scenes.
‘Busiest Day of the Year’
The Wildwood Food Pantry, a ministry of Wildwood United Methodist Church, is also preparing for Thanksgiving by preparing bags of food for its clients.
“Our Thanksgiving distribution is the busiest day of the year,” said Don Huggins, coordinator of the pantry and a Village of Glenbrook resident. “We do Thanksgiving distribution in addition to our regular distribution for those in need. The food pantry will always need nonperishable goods, because the need will always be there.”
Knowing the holidays can be stressful, Caring Hands Food Pantry, a ministry of First Baptist Church of Wildwood, has been lending a hand to other pantries who may also need it.
“This year, we had an anonymous individual who stepped up to provide meat for our clients’ Thanksgiving meals,” said Jim Shriver, assistant coordinator for the pantry. “We are endeavoring to supplement that with the trimmings along with the regular grocery items including canned goods, boxed goods and fruits and vegetables people come to us for. We have also been able to help provide groceries to other local nonprofits in need as we all try to work together.”
Carrol Neal at the Christian Food Pantry of Lady Lake, a ministry of North Lake Presbyterian Church, said the pantry started handing out turkeys and items for dinners a few weeks before Thanksgiving to help manage the crowd and to make sure all their clients were able to get the items needed.
Our Mother of Mercy, a ministry of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood, also has been helping an abundance of families in need at about 300 served each month.
But the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, a ministry of St. Timothy Catholic Church in Lady Lake, will be doing something different than normal this year as volunteers look to help lessen the burdens of clients during this time.
“With the blessing of our pastor, Rev. Ed Waters, we aren’t going to give out turkeys this year,” said Fred Harrop, president of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. “Instead, we are using our funds to help keep roofs over our neighbors heads and keep utilities current. We felt it would serve our neighbors better at this time.”
Things also look slightly different for The Salvation Army of Lake and Sumter Counties food pantry, Hope Lutheran Church’s Lake Weir Campus food pantry and Beyond the Walls. This year, they will be having drive-thru pickup lines for their clients to keep large crowds from forming.
The Salvation Army of Lake and Sumter Counties held a drive-thru pickup Saturday at Lake Square Mall in Leesburg, where it distributed about 1,000 boxes of food and turkeys to families in need.
“It was something we wanted to do because we know so many families are in need,” said Village Santiago resident Maj. Marie Harris, volunteer coordinator for The Salvation Army. “The pantry is always in need of items because as soon as we receive them, they go out to helping feed families in need, but that is a good thing because we know families are getting what they need.”
Inspiring While Giving
Hope Lutheran Church feeds about 350 individuals every week and will be providing about 140 full turkey dinners to the families coming to the pantry for help.
“Our special touch is that we are providing a handwritten inspirational note with each turkey,” said food pantry coordinator, Anita Dillman, of the Village of Country Club Hills.
The church opened the food pantry about two years ago after seeing the need of the community.
Beyond the Walls also wants to make sure those coming for food also receive a special item.
“We are unable to serve our neighbors up close and personal like we have in the past,” said Colleen Brooks, coordinator for Beyond the Walls. “To make up for that, we will have stations throughout our drive-thru where they can receive various items including cookies from The Villages Bakers, blankets donated from Follow the Need Ministry, gift bags and food for the holiday.”
Grace Tabernacle Food Pantry in Wildwood also has seen a slight uptick in its drive-thru for help as many of them are first-timers or young mothers.
Even with all the food pantries working together toward the common goal of feeding families in need, St. Theresa Catholic Church in Belleview will assist clients at their soup kitchen Thanksgiving Day as will Wildwood Soup Kitchen.
“I have been trying to put into words how grateful I am for the love shown and find an absence of words in my mind but not in my heart,” said Mary Ann Gricar, assistant director of social services and food service manager for St. Theresa’s Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry. “COVID-19 has truly brought out the best in many people, including those who have shared through groceries or financial support.
“In addition to those assisting, I am also thankful for the countless hours of our volunteers as they come to the soup kitchen and food pantry with a smile on their face and love in their heart.”
Staff writer Andrea Davis can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5374, or andrea.davis@thevillagesmedia.com.
Breakout box:
Local Food Pantries
Beyond The Walls Food Pantry: 10 a.m.-noon Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 609 W. Berckman St., Fruitland Park (by appointment only). 352-365-2552.
Caring Hands Food Pantry: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 307 Hall St., Wildwood. 352-748-2553
Christian Food Pantry of Lady Lake: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 103 E. Lady Lake Blvd., Lady Lake. 352-259-0788
Grace Tabernacle Food Pantry: 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday at 7279 Warm Springs Ave., Wildwood. 352-748-3255
Help Agency: 9 a.m.-noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 16890 E. Highway 40, Silver Springs. 352-625-1900
Hope Lutheran Church Lake Weir Food Pantry: 10 a.m.-noon Thursday at 10493 SE Sunset Harbor Road, Summerfield. 352- 750-2321
Northside Christian Church Food Pantry: from 1-2:30 p.m. the first and third Thursday of each month at 3115 Eagles Nest Road, Fruitland Park. 352-326-8400.
Salvation Army of Lake County: 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (closed noon-12:30 p.m.) Monday-Thursday at 2605 South Street in Leesburg- 352-365-0076
St. Theresa Catholic Church: 9 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Monday-Friday at 11528 U.S. Highway 301, Belleview. 352-245-2458
St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church Our Mother of Mercy Food Pantry: 9 a.m.-noon the second and fourth Friday of each month and following week Monday at 5323 E. County Road 462, Wildwood. 352-330-0220.
Society of St. Vincent de Paul- 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1351 Paige Place in Lady Lake, 352-753-0989
Wildwood Food Pantry: 8:30 a.m.-noon weekdays for donations and 9 a.m.-noon Friday for service at 300 Mason St., Wildwood. 352-874-3043
Wildwood Soup Kitchen: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. at 203 Barwick St. in Wildwood. 352-748-1008
