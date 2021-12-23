The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted ambulance response times in Sumter County according to officials with American Medical Response, who Wednesday night addressed the citizen task force put together to make a recommendation to county commissioners on the future of emergency medical services and medical transport.
Extra safety measures, long offload times at backed-up hospitals and staffing issues brought about by the pandemic all have contributed to an increase in response times since last March, AMR representatives said. AMR is the contracted emergency transport provider in Sumter County.
“I think we can all agree health care as a whole throughout the world changed and systems began to fail because it was not necessarily prepared for a pandemic on such a level,” said Brett Jovanovich, AMR regional vice president.
Citizens have pleaded with commissioners for months to address long wait times for ambulances from AMR, whose contract, which expires next year, requires an ambulance to respond within 10 minutes at least 90% of the calls handled.
AMR officials acknowledged that metric has risen to more than 16 minutes in the past year.
That increase also is causing fire departments that are often the first to arrive at medical emergencies to remain longer at the scene, thereby affecting their ability to respond to additional calls in a timely fashion.
AMR responded to about 30,000 emergency calls in 2020 resulting in about 20,000 transports. AMR’s $1.28 million annual contract expires in September 2022.
“I would say the lens that’s being looked at as responses began to fall off during the COVID period, those standards are being measured against the historical standard lens, if you will,” Jovanovich said. “It does not take into account the additional task time of donning the protective personal equipment, decontaminating and all of the other dynamics associated with COVID the previous system was not designed to handle.”
Staffing has also caused problems as the company has struggled to keep ambulances on the road, said Doug Jones, AMR vice president of analytics.
The company has been aggressively recruiting additional EMTs and paramedics, offering signing bonuses and increased wages, he said.
Christine Kennedy, operations manager for AMR in Sumter County, touted the newly enacted Nurse Navigator system and the potential of the Emergency Triage, Treat and Transport (ET3) program as additional ways to improve response times by easing the burden on the system.
“These programs are specifically for very low-acuity, low-priority patients,” she said.
The Nurse Navigator system utilizes a registered nurse to assess a patient’s symptoms for nonemergency calls and refer them to the most appropriate medical care, which could mean directing them to a local urgent care or clinic or a telemedicine consultation. The program was presented to county commissioners among 10 options to consider, but AMR moved the following week to implement bringing a nurse into 911 calls without commission input.
“The Nurse Navigator is very new,” Kennedy said. “It is all about providing the right resources to the right patient and taking some of that overload off of both the EMS system as well as the emergency departments.”
That means patients expecting a trip to the hospital might be directed elsewhere based on an assessment over the phone with 911 trained personnel.
ET3 is a Medicare program designed to offer alternative locations for transport such as urgent care centers or primary care office.
Jovanovich said incorporating those new models is the future of EMS’ services.
“Systems are evolving, having to adapt to impacts I don’t think anybody even contemplated 10 years ago,” he said. “We support the next evolution of EMS delivery. We’re excited Sumter is taking steps in that direction. I think the right model going forward is one of collaboration, not competition. It’s not about who can get on scene faster, it’s about the entire patient experience.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.