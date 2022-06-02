Pageants provide platform for seniors

Linda Succi earned a doctorate, went to theater school, appeared in two off-Broadway plays and started her own event business, all after the age of 60. This past April, she impressed the judges enough to earn the title of Ms. Florida Senior America 2022. “I appreciated the sophistication of the questions, because the women who participate are accomplished, beautiful, successful,” said Succi, of the Village of Lynnhaven. Other area residents will have the opportunity to compete in the pageant when it makes its way to The Villages in April 2023. “It’s such a central location, so that anybody from all parts of the state wouldn’t have that far to go,” said Terry Vece, the Florida administrator of Ms. Senior America and Ms. Florida Senior America 2011.
Senior pageants provide a unique opportunity for women 60 and older to show that intelligence, talent and beauty aren’t reserved for the young.
The Florida Senior America pageant crowns a woman “who best exemplifies the dignity, maturity and inner beauty of all senior Americans.”
Candidates participate in an evening gown competition, are interviewed by the judges, talk about their philosophy of life and showcase a talent.
“The thing that scares most women off is the talent – they say, ‘I can’t sing, I can’t dance,’” said Vece, of the Village of Bonnybrook. “Not everyone can sing or dance, but everyone has a talent.”
Women in the past have brought in scarves they designed, arranged flower bouquets, performed stand-up routines and other unique talents.
“There’s no monetary value, they’re not going to get a monetary prize,” Vece said. “It’s just for the fun of being alive – showing younger generations that we can still do things and have fun.”
For her talent at Ms. Florida Senior America 2017, Lorraine Robertson played piano while 40 images of her artwork flashed on screen.
Both are hobbies Robertson took up in retirement, after spending 35 years practicing medicine.
“That’s how I reinvented my life,” said Robertson, 82, of Lakewood Ranch. “It is so full, I wish there were more hours in the day and days in the week.”
Robertson won the pageant and went on to the Ms. Senior America event in Atlantic City. There, she saw women performing ballet, magic illusions, Michael Jackson impersonations and baton twirling.
All of them were between the ages of 60 and 97.
“It was a really inspiring experience to meet these people and see the things they were doing,” she said.
Succi said the pageants are an important way for senior women to serve as examples for younger women.
“There is such an emphasis on youth that older women are overlooked and disregarded in their ability to maintain their attractiveness, their ability to contribute,” Succi said. “It’s important to reinforce and show examples of what women are capable of doing.”
Rose Tydus, Ms. Senior Florida executive director and the 2016 winner, said the pageants help prove to others that anything is possible in retirement.
“We’re changing the thinking, because the pageant is attended by the families, neighbors, supporters of the contestants,” Tydus said. “The grandchildren say, ‘Oh my gosh, look what Nana is doing.’ It changes your mind.”
To become a sponsor or participate in next year’s pageant, call Vece at 203-415-2222.
