Paddlers stay active waiting for tours

Just a mile from the kayak ramp, paddlers felt like they were transported to another world. It was a world of wilderness in the Dead River Marsh leading to Lake Griffin, where trees surround the area and block out the road noise, where alligators and birds outnumber people. Traveling before sunset, the glow of the headlamps paddlers wore radiated along the watery path ahead of them. Paddlers’ Sept. 1 moonlight expedition was organized in one part as a social activity for The Villages Canoe and Kayak Club, and another part to explore
how group paddles will function when guided tours are allowed to resume at Lake Griffin State Park, the closest state park to The Villages.
Lake Griffin has welcomed the return of paddlers who traverse the lake and the Dead River Marsh either in their own canoes and kayaks or those rented from the park, the guided paddle trips offered by park volunteers from The Villages aren’t scheduled to return until the fall.
The park’s volunteer guides, which include Canoe and Kayak Club members, are anxiously awaiting the day they can lead park visitors through the lake again, said Marc Munaretto, who manages Lake Griffin’s guided paddle tours and also is a trip leader with the club.
“The guides are ready to go at a drop of a hat,” said Munaretto, of the Village of Collier.
But the eco-tours remain on hold with no set date for their relaunch. A website for the park’s citizen support organization, Friends of Lake Griffin State Park, lists no dates for upcoming tours or Kayak 101 classes where visitors can learn basic kayaking techniques.
Whether park volunteers may follow on their goal of relaunching those programs will depend on whether Gov. Ron DeSantis issues updated guidelines for state parks that allow their return. A relaunch would need approval from the park manager, Mark Knapke.
“This is the first time we’ve encountered anything as peculiar as COVID-19,” Munaretto said. “We’re kind of sitting here waiting to be told what to do, not having any say in what direction this may take.”
The pandemic also limited canoe and kayak rentals. Knapke said they’re currently only available Thursday through Sunday during two time periods, from 9 a.m. to noon and from 2 to 6 p.m.. Rentals will eventually be offered daily again, but he isn’t sure when.
Park staff cleans and disinfects the kayaks, paddles and personal flotation devices in between customers, park services specialist Jan Wichterman said.
Linda Morrison, who like Munaretto is both a volunteer at Lake Griffin and member of the Canoe and Kayak Club, said she thinks the paddling options are greater for people who have their own equipment.
But the fact the option exists may be a relief for people who stayed put in their homes for the last few months.
“People get cooped up in their houses,” said Morrison, of the Village of St. James. “There’s something about getting in a kayak, seeing the wildlife and the serenity of nature. It’s soothing to your soul.”
Members of the Canoe and Kayak Club organized group paddles in recent months despite the pandemic, including this month’s moonlight paddle.
Before state parks reopened, they sought out off-the-beaten-path locations like county boat ramps, Morrison said.
“As long as you can find a place (that’s open), you can go with two or three friends and have a good time,” she said.
Paddling is a safe activity where social distancing can be practiced, as long as people follow guidelines on the shore when they launch, Morrison said.
Whether the guided tours at Lake Griffin are able to return as scheduled this fall, she thinks just being able to kayak makes calling Florida home worthwhile.
“I could not even imagine,” Morrison said, “reading about some of the other countries where people were confined to their own homes except for trips to the grocery store.”
Senior writer Michael Salerno can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5369, or michael.salerno@thevillagesmedia.com.
