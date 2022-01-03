Nationwide and in Florida, green space often leads to greenbacks. Outdoor recreation activities accounted for about 3% of Florida’s gross domestic product in 2020, above the just under 2% for the U.S. overall, according to recent Bureau of Economic Analysis data on the economic impact of the outdoors. Indications also show that the outdoors remained a popular choice into 2021. Activities classified as conventional outdoor recreation, like boating, fishing, RVing, hiking and wildlife viewing, remained steady in 2020 despite the industry challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We do know that places that were open (in 2020) like parks, they experienced tremendous growth that would not be seen in an economic analysis,” said Taylor Stein, a professor with the University of Florida’s School of Forest Resources and Conservation. “People are still spending money on staycations, and the fact is, when they couldn’t go to Europe they turned to the U.S. and their national and state parks.”
The economic impact of conventional outdoor recreation accounted for more than 37% of all value-added outdoor recreation experiences in 2020 in the U.S., up from 30% a year prior, according to the BEA.
Greater spending on boating and fishing, where Florida led the nation with $3.8 billion in GDP in 2020, was a key factor in this increase.
In Florida’s 11th congressional district, which includes The Villages, anglers had an economic impact of $522 million and supported about 4,500 jobs, according to the most recent estimates from the American Sportfishing Association.
“As the BEA numbers indicate, 2020 was an extraordinary year for recreational fishing,” said Glenn Hughes, president of the American Sportfishing Association, in a statement. “When the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, people turned to the outdoors like never before. We saw a big uptick in fishing participation from families with children as well a new generation of young anglers.”
Recreational vehicle travel, or RVing, also grew in popularity. Nationwide, it was responsible for more than $19 billion in GDP.
Interest in RVing, along with activities like kayaking and wildlife viewing, continues inspiring interest in state and national parks — so much that people may have a hard time finding campsites, Stein said.
In a survey conducted in 2021, the Florida State Parks Foundation, a nonprofit that raises funds for state parks, found 76% of visitors go to Florida’s state parks for camping. It’s their most popular recreational activity.
“(State and national parks) realized they’re the safe places, they’re some of the few places (travelers) can get to and be reasonably safe,” he said.
Rande Zellers, of Apopka, camped at Lake Griffin State Park in Fruitland Park during the summer. It was one of the only parks where he found available campsites — one of his first choices, Wekiwa Springs State Park, was booked up for the time he planned to visit with his family.
“We like the state parks because of the price and the beauty and they’re all nice, but it’s hard to get into them because so many people want to be there and there’s only 40 to 50 sites at the most,” he said.
During 2019 and 2020, BEA data found outdoor recreation activities accounted for more than 4% of Florida’s GDP, above the more than 2% for the U.S. overall.
But when all value-added outdoor recreation was considered, GDP in 2020 declined sharply from 2019.
This resulted from nationwide tourism industry shutdowns that affected outdoor activities beyond conventional recreation such as amusement parks, festivals and sporting events. Although these activities aren’t traditionally associated with outdoor recreation, the BEA classifies them as part of the overall outdoor economy.
Yet, it’s the nature-based experiences that mattered, becoming “spaces of refuge” during the most difficult moments of the pandemic, said Lise Aangeenbrug, executive director of the Outdoor Industry Association, a trade group.
She highlighted how more than half of Americans above the age of 6 participated in at least one outdoor recreation experience in 2020, the highest participation rate her group recorded.
Aangeenbrug noticed this trend persisted into 2021, citing sales data that showed a 20% increase in the sales of tents, backpacks, coolers and camping equipment.
Last year was also the debut of a Florida tax holiday in July called Freedom Week, when state leaders waived sales tax on camping equipment, fishing equipment and kayaks, among other items.
Stein thinks the above average interest in outdoor recreation will wane when the pandemic ends, citing research that showed many nontraditional users got involved because of a lack of other activities.
But he remains encouraged by the strong statewide appeal.
“I want them to get outside,” he said. “I want them spending their time outdoors and spending money on it.”
