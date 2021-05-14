Outdoor clubs find ways to beat the heat

When figuring out where to hike in the summer, Don Valcheff follows the two S’s — short and shady. As high temperatures in the 90s become the norm, consciousness of the heat guides clubs and organizations that continue outdoor activities even in the heat of summer. The Hiking Group of The Villages organizes a series of shorter hikes that start earlier in the day to avoid the worst of the day’s heat and humidity. “Normally our hikes are 6 miles or more, but we’re closer to 5 miles in the summer,” said Valcheff, of the Village of Pinellas. “I have hikes that are 95% shade. And they’re pretty easy to find, especially along the Cross Florida Greenway.”
Similarly, the Canoe and Kayak Club organizes paddles on cooler water bodies such as springs. They also focus on areas with lots of shade.
Such precautions are important in the summer months, especially with a hotter-than-normal forecast.
Hot Summer Forecast
A three-month outlook for May, June and July gave a 50% chance of above-normal temperatures in Central Florida, including The Villages, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center.
Generally, temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s are expected through the end of May and will likely increase to the mid-to-upper 90s in June, said Dave Towle, senior forecaster with WVLG 102.7 FM, 104.5 FM & 640 AM.
But the most important metric that people active in the outdoors in the summer should consider is the heat index, he said. It measures how hot the human body feels outside when the air temperature is combined with relative humidity, according to the National Weather Service.
For example, a 90-degree day with relative humidity of 70% would feel like it’s 105 degrees outside, increasing the danger for heat-related illnesses like heatstroke, according to the weather service.
“That can be quite a shock if you come from Chicago and the relative humidity only brings the skin-feeling temperature to 90 degrees,” said Towle, of the Village of La Belle. “The surface of your skin will feel this.”
Hydration
One of the simplest and most effective safeguards against the heat is drinking water, Towle said.
Members of the Hiking Group pack bottled water for their journeys, a requirement for hiking trips even outside of the summer months, Valcheff said.
While hydration during the activity is beneficial, it’s even better if people drink water before they go outside on a hot day as well, Towle said.
“This applies if you’re going to work in the yard, or even going shopping,” he said. “By going out the door to whatever activity you’re doing, you already have that extra moisture in the body. When we feel the high temperatures, we start sweating and we lose that moisture.”
It’s guidance that Valcheff passes on to the members in his group.
“I advise them to drink a lot of water because you’ll feel better later on,” he said.
Staying in the Shade
Valcheff also prefers hikes along shorter and shady trails in the summer.
Those factors were why he organized a hike Wednesday in the Croom section of the Withlacoochee State Forest, along a trail that leads into a campground edging beside part of the Withlacoochee River.
Flat Island Preserve in Leesburg is another destination the Hiking Group enjoys for its shade, Valcheff said.
Similarly, The Villages Canoe and Kayak Club plans for shady destinations to avoid excessive heat in the summer, even though their activity is out on the water.
Springs are the preferred water bodies for summer paddles because the paddles run through tree-lined areas and the water is cooler, ranging from 72 to 74 degrees, said Linda Morrison, a member of the Canoe and Kayak Club.
“If you ride a bike and you play pickleball, you’re out in the sun on asphalt,” she said. “When you’re on a kayak, you’re down right at the water level most of the time, depending on what kind of kayak you have.”
Both Morrison and Valcheff suggest people wear a hat and sunglasses for additional shade.
Starting Earlier
Some members of the Canoe and Kayak Club also lead guided paddles at Lake Griffin State Park, the closest state park from the northern portion of The Villages.
Kayak tours at Lake Griffin typically go on summer hiatus as the weather gets hotter and volunteer guides who are seasonal residents head north for the season.
But the park is offering guided paddles for the summer, with space currently available for June 5, June 6 and June 26. (Reservations are available at flgsp.org.)
To get ahead of the heat, guides plan to start half an hour earlier than usual for these trips, starting at 8:30 a.m.
This helps, especially in places like Lake Griffin that don’t have as much shade as other places paddlers frequent in the region, said Morrison, of the Village of St. James.
Plus, wildlife tends to hunker down in the shade during hot parts of the day, so people on the tours may not see as much if they went out later, she said.
Senior writer Michael Salerno
