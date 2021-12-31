Our top stories in The Villages

Big dreams for southern expansion: Look for big progress in the year ahead on several big announcements made in 2021. They include a second campus of The Villages Charter School and neighboring family support district; the Southern Oaks Bridge, which will be The Villages’ first combined automobile and multi-modal bridge to cross Florida’s Turnpike; a wellness village that will be near the campus of a new UF Health hospital; and a lifestyle area called “Eastport” that will combine a town square with a regional-size recreation complex, golf, entertainment, shopping and dining in one location. There’s also more to come in places such as Sawgrass Grove down south and the opening of the First Responders Recreation Center up north. Driven by resident feedback, it’s all part of continuing the dream.
By Bonita Miyagi, Daily Sun Executive Editor
