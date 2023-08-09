Organizations mentor area small businesses

When Sharon and Jeff Farnham were in the process of opening Pedego Electric Bikes in Wildwood last year, they went to the Florida Small Business Development Center at the University of Central Florida for help.
One-on-one consulting with Jamie Mead, area manager and business consultant of the SBDC in Sumter County, helped them understand the demographics of the area and the benefit of putting ads in local newspapers.
Her advice proved invaluable, as last year they were No. 1 in sales out of all Pedego Electric Bikes locations in Florida and No. 2 in sales across the country, Sharon said.
“She has just been a huge asset to us,” Sharon said of Mead, who she still consults for help when she needs it.
Small businesses account for 99.9% of businesses in America, according to the United States Small Business Administration.
Nationwide, only about half survive five years in operation. But locally, organizations such as Florida SBDC and Mid-Florida SCORE give no-cost support that helps business owners succeed and grow.
Mid-Florida SCORE serves Lake, Sumter and Marion counties and offers volunteer mentoring and free workshops on topics related to running a business. The SBDC offers one-on-one consulting and workshops to help current and hopeful business owners navigate entrepreneurship.
According to the most recent findings from the SBA, there are about 31.7 million small businesses nationwide as of 2020. Though 82% of them survive the first year, by 10 years that drops to 35%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“Our mission at the SBDC is to provide business owners with the resources needed to overcome these statistics,” Mead said.
Local business owners Jack and Kelly Guinan said they would feel lost without the SBDC.
The couple went to the Sumter County location looking for guidance on opening a franchise location of their business, Heaven’s Best Carpet Cleaning.
“I didn’t realize how much there is to figure out,” Jack said.
Jack and Kelly, of the Village of St. Johns, also receive one-on-one consulting from Mead. They opened their business in March and it serves The Villages and surrounding areas.
The Guinans went to the SBDC for everything, they said. Their Heaven’s Best Carpet Cleaning franchise is their first business, and Mead helped them file the proper documents, market their business and connect with clients.
“She’s an invaluable resource,” Kelly said. “She answered questions that we didn’t even know we had. She’s a huge resource and asset.”
The SBDC helps about 30 to 40 business owners each month. Many of those clients need assistance with funding.
“We assist our clients in finding a lender who aligns with these specific factors and also help complete the loan application package, which often includes a business plan and financial projections,” Mead said. “Most of our established businesses return annually for a financial analysis to assess their progress and ensure they are on track to meet their strategic goals.”
Mead helped business owners Glenn and Crystal Adams apply for grants for GCA Automated Watermakers, which designs and builds water purification equipment for RVs, boats and more.
Glenn and Crystal came to the center in 2021, and Mead helped them fill out applications for loans and decide what kind of marketing would be most effective.
Glenn said they needed the latter because he has an engineering background and tends to get too technical.
“That doesn’t really sell product,” he said.
Even though the business is doing well, they still go to Mead for advice on their marketing strategy.
“We want her opinion before we publish it,” Glenn said.
Mid-Florida SCORE hosts workshops every day on a variety of business topics. The organization also offers mentoring programs, and currently has 14 experienced volunteer mentors available.
Susan Sidoti and Simone Waddell were assisted by a SCORE mentor when opening their first business.
Their mentor coached them on creating their business plan, figuring out their financial estimate and securing funding.
“That was a huge help, because it’s not exactly an easy process,” Waddell said.
The mentorship program helped them open Sunny Pint, a restaurant in Wildwood. The venture has gone so well they plan to expand and open another location in Ocala.
“It’s a great program, and I’m really glad we did it,” Waddell said of taking advantage of what SCORE has to offer.
Glenda Acevedo also uses SCORE to help make her business successful. She has been coached by three different mentors on key areas such as marketing, funding and public speaking.
Acevedo, of Minneola, started her business at the beginning of this year. She is a certified systems management consultant who helps business owners create operating procedures and find and utilize operational software to run more efficiently.
One of her SCORE mentors helped her with creating her website, which spreads the word about the expertise she offers. The website gets about 20 to 30 visitors per week.
Acevedo still uses SCORE’s resources, including the organization’s workshops. She recently attended a workshop on the AI-powered software ChatGPT so she could learn more about the subject and possibly use it later.
“I don’t think I would be where I am today without SCORE being there to support me through it,” Acevedo said.
Senior writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
