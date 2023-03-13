Orange growers still fighting for survival

While the last few months have held a lot of bad news for Florida’s orange growers, this month’s citrus forecast offered a small ray of sunshine.
Growers have been up against a lot this season, fighting everything from Hurricane Ian to their old nemesis — citrus greening.
The first citrus production forecast, released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in October, predicted orange production would be down 32% compared to last season. The numbers only got worse from there, and the February forecast showed numbers not seen since Franklin D. Roosevelt was president. The March report was better, but only slightly. The revised forecast predicts 16.1 million boxes of oranges, 1% more than in February but 61% less than last year.
Michael Rogers, center director and professor at the UF/IFAS Citrus Research & Education Center, wasn’t expecting the numbers in the first forecast to be that low.
“The growers can’t catch a break,” he said. “It’s just one thing after another.”
The first forecast came out a few weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall and about a month before Hurricane Nicole hit the state. The UF/IFAS Economic Impact Analysis Program estimated Ian alone caused an estimated citrus loss of almost $250 million.
Although the report, released last month, didn’t show any citrus loss in Sumter County from the category 4 hurricane, it said Marion lost more than $270,000 while Lake lost about $2.6 million.
“We definitely had some drop from the storm (mainly Ian) here,” said Kris Sutton, production and harvesting manager for Faryna Grove Care in Lake County. “We definitely didn’t have like they had down South, thank goodness. I feel bad for them.”
Meanwhile Bill Reed, owner of Hilltop Grove in Marion County, said he mainly saw wind scar damage as a result of this year’s hurricane season. Wind scar damage happens when oranges are blown into tree limbs, scarring the peel.
The second blow happened around Christmas, when the state was plunged into icy temperatures. Although Rogers initially thought growers had dodged a bullet, he said he is hearing more and more reports of damage from that freeze.
All of this is going on amidst an almost 20-year battle with citrus greening disease. The incurable bacterial disease spread by the Asian citrus psyllid has been ravaging orange groves and eating into growers’ profits since 2005.
“There’s probably not many blocks in the State of Florida that don’t have greening,” Sutton said. “It’s just a matter of if it’s wiping you out or if you’re dealing with it.”
Still, at the beginning of the season, Rogers said he actually was a bit optimistic because there has been progress in understanding how to live with citrus greening’s presence.
“Some of the practices growers were putting in place, we were hoping to see those numbers start to increase,” he said.
The focus is to reduce stress on the trees so they don’t decline and lose yield, he said. This involves fertilization to ensure trees get the right nutrients and more frequent watering so they can fight the disease better. Some growers also are using plant growth regulators, chemicals that can help increase branching, suppress shoot growth, increase return blooms, remove excess fruit or alter fruit maturity.
At the same time, researchers are looking into other projects, such as developing disease-resistant trees.
“We’ve not got this disease solved yet, but our growers still see a future in it,” Rogers said. “They’re continuing to fight, continuing to grow, so there is going to be a future Florida citrus industry — it’s just going to look different than it did 20 years ago.”
For Reed, orange production has ended. Usually he sees oranges growing until April, but only blossoms are left now.
“The whole state had a bad crop this year,” he said.
A lot of growers are getting out of the business because they are not making enough money to pay for their expenses, he said. Reed enjoys growing, which is why he is staying in.
If it gets worse, he might stop, he said, but a lot of people are urging him to stay open.
Faryna’s crop is down a bit from the year before, but they don’t plan on giving up.
“It’s in our blood,” Sutton said. “It’s what we’ve done. We don’t plan on stopping unless it gets so bad we can’t do it any more.”
When Rogers looks ahead, he still sees reasons for optimism.
“It’s devastating to everybody, and we’re just looking forward to better times I guess,” he said. “We know that we just had a lot of unfortunate events unfold this year at one time, and we’re just hoping that enough people can hold on and stay in business so next year can be a much better year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.