Opportunities arise to serve the community

Congregants at Christ Lutheran Church in Summerfield have been enthusiastic participants in the Feed My Starving Children MobilePacks at Live Oaks Community Church’s Woodridge campus in Oxford for the past few years. So when they pitched the idea of hosting a MobilePack of their own, Christ Lutheran pastor the Rev. Dave Connell was all for it. “We’ve supported food pantries since our planting but nothing like this,” he said. “The church family is excited about hosting this, and we appreciate Live Oaks Community for inspiring us to make this a reality.” The MobilePack event at Christ Lutheran is just one example of how several area churches and groups are working to help those dealing with hunger worldwide. And the community is invited to lend a helping hand. Feed My Starving Children, a Christian nonprofit that provides for children and their families both in body and spirit around the world, organizes MobilePacks at churches and other sites around the country.
Over each two-hour shift, volunteers follow the same routine. They scoop up portions of rice, dried vegetables, powdered soy and vitamins. The ingredients then go through a funnel and into a MannaPack bag. The bag is then weighed, sealed and placed in a box for packaging as the cycle begins anew.
For Christ Lutheran, which has scheduled six two-hour shifts for its events Monday and Tuesday at 15699 SE 80th Ave. in Summerfield, this requires many hands.
“Including set-up and clean-up, we have more than 500 volunteer slots available,” Connell said. “Registration has been strong, and no one will be turned away.”
Villagers and others interested in volunteering for at least one shift can do so by visiting give.fmsc.org/summerfield. They can also contact the church at 352-307-6900 during regular business hours for assistance in signing up.
“What’s important about this MobilePack is that it helps those in need and works to make sure nutritious meals go to those who are struggling,” Connell said. “We have an enthusiastic congregation and community that want to do what they can to help those who are down.”
Live Oaks Community has promoted Christ Lutheran’s MobilePack the last several weeks in its church bulletins.
“Christ Lutheran offered major support to Live Oaks when we hosted Feed My Starving Children’s emergency MobilePack last July,” said Jim Erb, mobilization pastor for Live Oaks Community. “Now it’s time to reciprocate by having Live Oaks turn out at Christ Lutheran in a big way this month.”
Live Oaks Community also has been active in its support of Seeds of Hope, a local campaign that raises money for both the Wildwood Soup Kitchen and Wildwood Food Pantry. One weekend a month, the church hosts a Seeds of Hope food collection drives outside its Woodridge Campus in Oxford and Southern Oaks Campus in Wildwood.
“There are stations set up outside both campuses on the Saturday and Sunday of each collection weekend,” Erb said. “Congregants and others can drop off their donations as they arrive or depart from services.”
Last year, Live Oaks Community donated nearly 32,000 pounds of food to Seeds of Hope. In November alone, the donation exceeded 4,000 pounds.
“We’ve never had numbers like that before,” Erb said. “The community is truly charitable and generous.”
Kathy Peters from Seeds of Hope appreciates the donations that Live Oaks Community and other houses of worship provide the campaign.
“Whether it’s 4,000 pounds of food or a single can of vegetables, every donation is important,” she said.
Seeds of Hope is now preparing its annual community food drive, which runs from Feb. 1 to March 5. Four concerts, a pancake breakfast and a drive-thru food donation event are scheduled.
“We had to restrict our schedule in recent years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but we are getting closer to pre-pandemic levels this year,” Peters said.
Each Seeds of Hope event is taking place at a different house of worship. The drive-thru food donation is set for Feb. 11 at United Church of Christ at The Villages in Oxford, while the pancake breakfast is scheduled for Feb. 25 at the Wildwood Soup Kitchen, which is on the campus of First Presbyterian Church of Wildwood.
“We also have concerts scheduled for Feb. 3 at Oxford Assembly of God; Feb. 9 at New Covenant United Methodist Church; Feb. 12 at Lake Deaton United Methodist Church; and March 5 at Live Oaks Community’s Woodridge campus in Oxford,” Peters said. “Admission to each concert is a donation of money and/or a nonperishable food item. A $5 donation is requested to attend the pancake breakfast.”
In addition, a number of area businesses, recreation centers and fire stations will have Seeds of Hope collection bins available during the month of February.
“Please check and make sure the food that’s being donated has not expired,” Peters said.
To learn more about Seeds of Hope, visit seedsofhope-wildwood.com.
