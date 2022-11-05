Opera Club Announces This Year’s Scholarships Are Open

Opera Club of the Villages is getting the word out that it is here to help aspiring musicians.
“The heart of our club is to assist these students,” said Gerri Piscitelli, president of the club. “The energy and interest of the club is to encourage and support these students to define their interests and help support them as they go forward. We felt this will further the interests of not only in opera, but classical music. We want to keep music alive.”
The club sent information about the Harold S. Schwartz Music Scholarship Program to local teachers and guidance counselors at schools in Lake, Marion and Sumter counties, where students are eligible to apply.
In total, the group sent information to approximately 73 contacts, but still hopes to reach more to give all interested students a chance to apply.
