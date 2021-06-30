Only in The Villages: Hickory golfers

Mike West already had been at Orange Blossom Hills Country Club more than an hour when his fellow golfers finally began to arrive.
“I got off work and just drove straight here,” said West, who made the 45-minute drive from Hernando after finishing his early shift at Citrus Hills Golf & Country Club.
The occasion: A round of old-school golf. Very old-school golf. Or as fellow enthusiast Mike Stevens likes to call it, “The original game.”
Titanium and steel can stay in the bag.
Nineteen members of the Florida Hickory Golfers society turned out Saturday to test their skills against The Villages’ original course, many dressing the part in the plus-fours and high socks that were stylish when Bobby Jones, Walter Hagen and Gene Sarazen were the game’s top draws.
Though lightning and rain led them to retreat to an early lunch after just nine holes, a little moisture didn’t seem to dampen the mood.
“We like to eat, drink, dress up,” quipped Peter Herrington, a Village of Country Club Hills resident and one of four Villagers taking part in the outing. “And if we have to, we’ll hit a ball.”
All about History
Hickory golf is long on nostalgia, if not on distance. Its name comes from the hardwood shafts that were standard from the days of Mary Queen of Scots to the industrial revolution. Steel shafts weren’t introduced until the late 1920s; they didn’t become commonplace for another decade.
It’s not uncommon for a hickory golfer to play a collection of originals dating back to the days of Jones and Sarazen. Mike Hobson, of the Village of Hadley, has a primary set in which every club but one was made in the 1930s.
“They’re really functional antiques,” said Richard Grula, a hickory enthusiast who drove up from Winter Park.
Modern reproductions of the old-school technology also can be found online.
“It’s real golf,” said Stevens, captain of the Florida Hickory Golfers and former teaching pro at MacDill Air Force Base.
“A lot of people try to liken it to a Civil War re-enactment, but this is real golf. The only difference is we play the length that courses were at the time these clubs were being used.”
A solid drive with a hickory club will travel about 200 yards; someone might catch one flush and send it a little beyond 220. Hickories also tend to have a smaller sweet spot, so mishits are less forgiving than a big-headed driver.
Perhaps as a by-product, hickory golfers tend to swing a little smoother. And hit the ball a little straighter.
“I can slow my swing down,” West said. “I’ve had so many operations on my shoulder, it makes a difference.”
Herrington, an England native who arrived in The Villages last August from St. Louis, said it’s been 17 years since he swung a modern club. He discovered the olde game while at a golf retreat in Missouri.
“Some strange fellow walked past with the pencil (skinny) bag and all the gear,” he recalled. “I rushed out and said, ‘What is this all about?’ It turns out he was the secretary of the Canada Historic Golf Association.”
Herrington gave it a try and soon acquired his own hickory set. “I haven’t touched a piece of tin since,” he quipped.
In The Villages
The arrival of Herrington and his wife, Deb, in The Villages finally gave Hobson some company in the hickory ranks. They got together with Stevens to bring one of the FHG’s monthly outings to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
The group previously had visited Nancy Lopez Legacy Country Club, but that was four years ago.
“We try to play a lot of historic courses,” Stevens said, “but we also try to look at other courses that we think would be good for hickory. I wanted to come here (to Orange Blossom Hills) because this was the original course.”
With the blue tees totaling 5,805 yards, the measurement was right in line with hickory’s natural restrictions.
“There’s a certain humility to this,” said Grula, who won the men’s Stableford division at last month’s Florida Hickory Open. “We don’t play 7,000 yards. People that try it and get out — a lot of them say they can’t play a 5,500-yard course. They have too much ego.”
Interest is slowly gaining, though. FHG’s email list now numbers more than 100, Stevens said, and they add one or two with every subsequent outing.
One of those might be Alan Fowler, a Village of Winifred resident who was introduced to hickories by Hobson. A few days before coming to Orange Blossom Hills, Fowler shot 41 over nine holes at Mallory Hill in his first hickory outing.
“It was fun, and I didn’t lose a ball,” Fowler said.
“I’m sure I’ll be coerced into some more of this,” he added, as Hobson tried to suppress a smile in the background.
