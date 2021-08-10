Only in The Villages: Audition season in The Villages

Refine your vocals and polish up your act, because it’s audition season in The Villages. Local resident entertainment groups are looking for new talent as members gear up for the 2021-22 season.
After more than a year away from giving concerts, the Village Voices chorus is making plans for its upcoming season.
“We haven’t seen each other in 17 months,” said Donna Kagan, president of the Village Voices. “It’s been a long 17 months.”
Before the rehearsals begin, the group under the direction of John Lowe wants to fill in some spots in the chorus. It will hold auditions between 10 a.m. and noon on Aug. 24 at New Covenant United Methodist Church.
Hopefuls can go to thevillagevoiceschorus.org, click on “Audition FAQ,” fill out the audition form and follow the directions.
Lowe will audition three to four people at a time, usually in the same vocal range of soprano, alto, tenor or bass, to see if they can match the pitch. The singers will harmonize, as well as sing “My Country ’Tis of Thee.”
“You don’t want to stand out in the audition,” said Kagan, of the Village of Pinellas. “That’s not what we’re looking for. We want a voice that will blend with each other. We don’t want an opera diva.”
Above all, Kagan tells residents to have fun and not be nervous during the audition.
“There’s a phrase that goes, ‘Lift up your voice; you don’t have to be the best voice in the world,’” she said.
Kagan, who serves as choir director at Tri-County Unitarian Universalists, auditioned for the group nine years ago when Sandra Willetts was directing. Kagan and another woman were singing, and they started harmonizing, impressing Willetts.
“I was so happy,” Kagan said. “I wasn’t sure if I could get into this. It’s a good group to sing in.”
Once the group has its new members, it will start working on songs that will be featured in the chorus’s October concert, “To Britain, the Beatles and Beyond,” followed by its Christmas extravaganza in December.
Meanwhile, instead of one audition before the start of the season, the Showcase of Talent holds auditions throughout the year, usually the first and third Tuesday of the month at El Santiago Recreation Center. Arlt sets up in the card room building next to the pool from 9:30 a.m. to noon on those days.
“For the singers, I look to hear the quality of their voice, if they can stay on pitch, just generally to see how they’re going to appear on stage,” said Arlt, of the Village Santiago.
Arlt auditions people one at a time, telling a few jokes to set their minds at ease. They are asked to bring a CD of the music they’re singing or dancing to.
Arlt, who co-runs the group with her husband, Joe, is always on the lookout for singers, dancers and comedians to grace the stage during the monthly variety show. She usually has about 15 performances each month.
“I have the fun part, the creative part,” Diana said.
The group will hold its first show of the season, “Welcome Back, Villagers,” at 7 p.m. Sept. 17 at La Hacienda Regional Recreation Complex. Tickets are $5, and are available by contacting Joe at jashuffle@gmail.com.
“There’s such a need for entertainment,” Diana said. “People are starving for entertainment. We’ve been getting so many emails from people asking, ‘Is Showcase coming back?’ I’m looking forward to seeing a lot of familiar faces.”
Once their time on the stage is done, many of the first-time performers in the Showcase of Talent have landed spots in other local performing groups.
To secure an audition time, email Diana at dianadiva3@gmail.com or call her at 753-3346.
“If you don’t do it now, when will you do it?” she said.
Staff writer Michael Fortuna can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5273, or michael.fortuna@thevillagesmedia.com.
