Old Mill Playhouse offers exciting April

Old Mill Playhouse will commemorate big events in entertainment and sports this month. The movie theater located at Lake Sumter Landing will show some Oscar-nominated titles this month ahead of the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony April 25. This weekend, the theater also will be showing the 85th Masters Tournament on the big screen until Sunday, with more events on the horizon. “It is just great to get residents excited about the Oscars and allow them to view a possible winner before the awards,” said Spencer Novak, executive director of hospitality for The Villages. “Nomadland,” which currently is playing at Old Mill Playhouse, is up for awards in directing, film editing, cinematography, best picture and more.
“News of the World,” also playing at the theater, has nominations in cinematography, music, production design, sound and more.
Additionally, “The Father” is up for awards in acting, production design, writing, best picture and more.
The Oscars ceremony will air live at 8 p.m. on April 25 on ABC.
Old Mill has opened more auditoriums since reopening in February to give patrons more selections as they become available, Novak said.
Other new release titles include “Godzilla vs Kong,” “The Courier” and “Nobody.” Later this month, local movie fans can see “Mortal Kombat,” “Vanquish” and “The Virtuoso.”
“It is a great escape for one-and-a-half to two hours to see a movie on a big screen as opposed to on a TV,” Novak said. “Popcorn just tastes better in a movie theater.”
Through Sunday, the theater also will host the Masters Tournament on the big screen, free to patrons. Viewings will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. today and 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday.
“I am excited for all of the golf fans in The Villages to be able to experience the Masters almost as if they were actually there,” said Troy Anderson, Lazy Mac’s general manager. “I also feel like we are providing a better experience than any sports bar could possibly offer.”
“It will be awesome to watch the Masters on the big screen and in Dolby Sound,” Novak added. “Imagine the sound of the crowds, golf swings and nature in the background and the beauty of Augusta (National Golf Club) on the big screen.”
The theater plans on hosting viewings like that one for all major sporting events like the NBA Finals, the World Series and the Super Bowl, Novak said. A Cinco de Mayo event is in the planning stages, with possible Trivia Night and Drag Queen Bingo events in the future.
As long as releases stay on schedule, patrons can also look forward to some of Rotten Tomatoes’s “93 Most Anticipated Movies of 2021” this summer at the theater including “Spiral,” “F9,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Black Widow,” “Stillwater,” “Free Guy,” “BIOS” and “Jungle Cruise.”
Between golf, tennis and pickleball, in a normal year, Rich Walker normally would see upward of 85 movies in theaters. On Thursday the Village of Osceola Hills resident returned to Old Mill for a showing of “Nobody,” starring Bob Odenkirk.
“It is absolutely essential — I missed it dramatically,” Walker said. “Depending on the movie, they are better on the big screen, the sound, and sharing it with other people.”
Meanwhile, the theater continues to offer live music every week and standup comic shows at Lazy Mac’s Laughs comedy club every Tuesday and Wednesday evening in the theater lobby.
Those shows are almost sold out for April, Novak said.
“This has been a huge hit and we will be adding another night in the future,” he said.
Staff Writer Liz Coughlin can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5304, or liz.coughlin@thevillagesmedia.com.
