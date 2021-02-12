Officials urge more diligence vs. virus

Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts by April it may be “open season” for vaccinations in the U.S., as supply boosts allow more people to get shots to protect against COVID-19. While speaking to NBC’s “Today Show” Thursday, Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious diseases expert, said the rate of vaccinations will greatly accelerate in the coming months. That means by early spring, efforts will be far enough along that, “virtually everybody and anybody in any category could start to get vaccinated,” he said. He cautioned it will take “several more months” to logistically deliver injections to adult Americans, but predicted herd immunity could be achieved by late summer. Gov. Ron DeSantis has made it the state’s mission to put “seniors first,” prioritizing vaccinating those 65 and older. He said in a news conference Thursday about 1.6 million of Florida’s 4.5 million seniors have been vaccinated, or 35%.
Amid ramped up vaccination efforts across the country, COVID-19 cases and new hospitalizations are also declining, which has experts cautiously optimistic. However, the public needs to stick to the basics for the trend to continue, they say.
Wearing masks, staying 6 feet apart, frequent hand-washing, and avoiding crowds and travel remain best practices for mitigating spread.
Though cases are falling, numbers remain high, according to CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. Florida added 8,525 cases Wednesday, boosting the total to 1,806,805 since the pandemic began, with a 6.2% positivity rate.
Quarantining for the right amount of time if you test positive also keeps the community safe, said Dr. Jeff Lowenkron, chief medical officer with The Villages Health.
The Villages Health offers free rapid tests to the community at its Brownwood and Creekside Care Centers. It had done 10,862 tests as of Feb. 5, yielding a 10.3% positivity rate.
Lowenkron said some COVID-positive people have been coming back for a test before the quarantine period is up, likely hoping for a negative test so they can go back to their regular lives.
“If you test positive, we would strongly recommend not to come back for testing again. Don’t try to shorten the quarantine,” he said. “People think, ‘I’m no longer testing positive, so I can go out and do whatever I want.’ If you test positive, wait and finish your quarantine period and keep everyone else safe.”
People should quarantine for 10 days after testing positive, even if they have no symptoms, according to the CDC. Those who have symptoms should quarantine for 10 days after symptoms started and be without a fever for 24 hours, with other symptoms improving.
If people were exposed to the virus and test negative but later develop symptoms, Lowenkron said he would recommend coming back for a test, as they may have tested too early.
“But really, if you’ve had a high-risk exposure, you should just quarantine,” he said.
He also said if you go get a test, act as if you’re positive until you get the results. The Villages Health offers rapid tests, which give results in the same day.
“On the day you get tested, wait out the day at home,” he said.
Rapid tests come with the risk of false positives or false negatives, however, Lowenkron said this doesn’t mean people should come rushing back for another test.
“For that test, if you test positive, presume that you not only have COVID, but that you’re infectious,” Lowenkron said. “That test is more likely to have a false negative than a false positive. Complete your quarantine even if you’re asymptomatic.”
Expanding rapid testing may be the missing piece to stopping outbreaks in their tracks.
Some experts see an opportunity to refocus U.S. testing less on medical precision than on mass screening that they believe could save hundreds of thousands of lives.
They say the nation could suppress the outbreak and reopen much of the economy by easing regulatory hurdles to allow millions more rapid tests that, while technically less accurate, may actually be better at identifying sick people when they are most contagious.
“Our whole testing approach, which has failed, has tried to tackle this pandemic as though it’s a bunch of little medical problems,” said Dr. Michael Mina, a Harvard University testing specialist. “Instead, we need to take a big step back and say, ‘Wait, this isn’t a lot of medical problems, it’s an epidemic. And if we resolve the epidemic, we resolve the medical problems.’”
The U.S. reports about 2 million tests per day, the vast majority of which are the slower, PCR variety. The initial tests developed to detect COVID-19 all used the cutting-edge technique, which quickly became the standard at U.S. hospitals and labs. It also became the benchmark for accuracy at the FDA, which has greenlighted more than 230 PCR tests but only about a dozen rapid tests. Priced as low as $5, the quick tests look for viral proteins, which are generally considered a less rigorous measure of infection.
An estimated 40% of people infected don’t develop symptoms. It’s among these silent spreaders that Mina says rapid tests have the clear advantage over lab tests. With its medical precision, he argues that the PCR test continues to detect COVID-19 in many people who have already fought off the virus and are no longer contagious. The rapid test, while less sensitive, is better at quickly catching the virus during the critical early days of infection when it can spread explosively through communities.
“This isn’t a clinical test — it’s a public health screening test,” Mina
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.