Officials urge diligence to slow COVID-19 spread

Health officials are urging residents to double down on coronavirus precautions as local hospitals report more COVID-19 patients than ever and test positivity rates that continue to rise. UF Health The Villages Hospital reported Tuesday that 78 patients were being treated for the virus while another 66 patients were at UF Health Leesburg Hospital — a new high. As of Tuesday, at least 7,363 patients were hospitalized with the virus throughout Florida, according to state data. If the local hospitals reach capacity, patients may be transferred to UF facilities in Gainesville or Jacksonville, said Frank Faust, executive director of marketing for UF Health Central Florida. The hospitals currently have sufficient capacity, he said. The Florida Department of Health reported 15,431 new virus cases on Tuesday — the second-highest single-day total since the beginning of the pandemic. The high was set three days earlier with 31,518 new cases. Locally, Sumter County’s positivity rate was 12.7%, which mirrored the statewide figure.
Florida has recorded 1.4 million coronavirus cases and 22,515 deaths since the pandemic began last March. It has the third-highest number of cases behind Texas with 1.7 million cases and California with 2.3 million cases.
Florida has vaccinated 289,773 people as of Tuesday, according to health officials, a rollout that has been rough from one county to the next.
Across the state, county computers crashed and phone lines were a bust for public sign-ups for people seeking the vaccine.
The state has less than 1 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for a population of 22 million people. Officials say that even in a best-case scenario, it will take months to vaccinate the state’s 4.5 million seniors alone.
Sumter County administered 280 doses Tuesday and announced plans to give out another 320 Thursday, but provided no additional information to the Daily Sun.
Lake County quickly exhausted its initial supplies, and Marion County paused adding new names to its waiting list of 50,000 names.
In Volusia County, hundreds of seniors camped inside their vehicles in frigid temperatures to secure coveted spots in a vaccination line Tuesday morning.
Some smaller counties, like Clay County in North Florida, reported people booked appointments online and walked in for their respective scheduled vaccinations.
But that was the exception not the norm, said Broward County Mayor Steve Geller in a news conference on Tuesday, adding that he’s being bombarded by seniors who are upset over how the vaccine distribution is going.
“Many seniors are panicking because they think they were promised the vaccine immediately,” Geller said, adding that some may have gotten that impression after Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order giving priority to those over age 65. “They were not, but now they feel that faith has been broken.”
Geller added that the state simply does not have enough of the vaccine yet.
“Not everyone will be vaccinated tomorrow or next week or next month,” he said.
Sumter County Administrator Bradley Arnold said Tuesday that state officials are working with a contractor to deliver a larger appointment-only vaccination process that will target the 65-plus in The Villages area, but no further details were available.
Sumter County’s health department announced plans to offer 320 doses for Thursday appointments at the Wildwood Community Center. It said appointment registration would be made available at https://sumtercovidvax.eventbrite.com/ starting at 8 a.m. today. Beyond that, the health department encouraged the public to continue checking https://sumter.floridahealth.gov/, although that site was often crashing throughout Tuesday.
Additionally, Publix supermarkets announced through a partnership with Florida Department of Emergency Management and Florida Department of Health, that it would receive 15,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at 22 stores in Marion, Citrus and Hernando counties beginning Friday. Appointments can be made beginning Thursday at www.publix.com/covidvaccine.
During news conferences Monday, DeSantis warned hospitals against stockpiling vaccines and urged them to work more quickly to vaccinate elderly Floridians. He has ordered hospitals to inform state officials how they plan to offer vaccinations to the public.
“We need to minimize the need for hospitals to take care of people, that’s the message here,” Dr. Jeff Lowenkron, chief medical officer of The Villages Health, has said.
“Older individuals are at higher risk for more serious outcomes,” he cautioned. “You don’t want to get it. And if you get it, you don’t want to give it to anybody else.”
He continues to encourage precautions such as social distancing, frequent hand-washing, wearing face coverings and limiting travel as much as possible.
“The numbers show there’s a higher likelihood of coming in contact with the virus, so you need to reduce your risk,” he said. “Continue social distancing, limit your exposure with crowds — especially indoors — wear your mask and wash your hands. Protect yourself and protect others. That’s how we’ll stop the spread.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
